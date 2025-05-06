Friedrich Merz was only elected Federal Chancellor by the German Bundestag in the second round of voting. Political scientist Sophie Suda explains how this could have happened and what the consequences are.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Friedrich Merz was only elected German Chancellor in the second round of voting.

18 MPs refused to vote for him in the first round.

According to one expert, the government is now starting with a confidence problem. Show more

Ms Suda, Friedrich Merz was only elected German Chancellor in the second round of voting. How did that happen?

Sophie Suda: Many people are probably asking themselves this question right now - especially members of the CDU/CSU and SPD. Merz would have needed a majority of votes in the Bundestag in the first round of voting. However, he did not achieve this majority. 18 MPs did not vote for him - and as the election is secret, it is not known who did.

Was this a clear vote of no confidence in Merz?

It depends on why these MPs did not vote for Merz. And whether it was organized or not. In the past, there have always been individual members of parliament who did not vote for a chancellor. It is possible that it was also a coincidence now. That individual MPs wanted to send out a signal without expecting that a majority would not be achieved. However, the fact that there were various sub-groups within the parties, some of which had spoken out against Merz, could indicate that it was organized.

What were the reservations against Merz?

There may have been reservations about his character in terms of his sometimes less diplomatic manner. But there were also reservations about the coalition as a whole or individual ministerial posts. For example, the SPD was not very happy that its party leader did not get a ministerial post.

«This government actually wanted to show stability and strength - the first signal is now the opposite» Sophie Suda Political scientist

How relevant was the accusation that Merz had not differentiated himself enough from the AfD?

This played more of a role before the federal elections, when the CDU only managed to get certain resolutions through the Bundestag with the votes of the AfD. But since the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution officially classified the AfD as a right-wing extremist party last week, these reservations may have become more important again.

Will this have long-term consequences for his authority as chancellor?

His authority has already been weakened. This government actually wanted to show stability and strength - the first signal is now the opposite. The Chancellor sets the framework within which politics takes place; if he has to explicitly discipline the cabinet, this will be interpreted as a sign of weakness. It remains to be seen whether the dissenters just wanted to send a signal or will vote against government lines more often in future.

How stable is the CDU/CSU coalition anyway?

That, too, will be decided by whether it was just a one-off sign or whether the Bundestag will have lasting difficulties in finding majorities. The latter would make governing much more difficult.

About the person Universität Basel Political scientist Sophie Suda researches parties and their strategies and behavior inside and outside of parliaments at the University of Basel.

Is this the beginning of a government crisis?

The current situation is anything but ideal. But perhaps the parties will now discipline themselves and government work will run more smoothly. This does not rule out a functioning government - after all, the coalition agreement between the SPD and the CDU was approved by a large majority. There actually seemed to be the political will to work together.

Do you see any consequences for the stability of the country?

The new government should act very cautiously for the first time in order to sound out the cooperation. There could still be consequences if at some point it becomes clear who exactly voted against Merz, because the blame can of course be apportioned.

What are the consequences for Europe?

In general, it is good for the European partners to have a certain amount of security and predictability. If Friedrich Merz had also failed in the second round of voting, the old federal government would have remained in office, but would not have been able to make any long-term commitments. There are important decisions to be made at EU level in particular, where Germany's ability to act is crucial.

How stable is democracy in Germany?

This is not a systemic crisis. The case is provided for in the Basic Law - even if it has never happened in practice. But in itself, this is not a problem for democracy.