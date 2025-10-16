Not such best friends anymore: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump. KEYSTONE

For many on the left, Marjorie Taylor Greene was the perfect opponent for years. Now the Trump ally is receiving applause from the Democrats of all people - because she is snubbing her own party on sensitive issues. There is more to this than a spontaneous change of mood.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marjorie Taylor-Greene supports the extension of Obamacare tax credits, putting pressure on her own caucus.

Democrats such as Hakeem Jeffries, Raphael Warnock and Jeanne Shaheen publicly welcome her statements.

At the same time, Greene attacks party leaders, demands transparency regarding the Epstein files and suddenly cultivates an independent profile. Show more

When Hakeem Jeffries was asked in front of the cameras how he assessed Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent appearances, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives chose conspicuously cautious words. Greene has had "a surprisingly bright couple of weeks", Jeffries said on MSNBC.

He was referring to two areas in which the Republican from Georgia has angered her party and provided ammunition for the Democrats: the expanded Obamacare tax credits and the publication of the so-called Epstein file.

Greene, otherwise reliably in line with Donald Trump, has recently stepped out of her own shadow several times. She supported a bipartisan initiative to force the full disclosure of the investigation files in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Marjorie Taylor Greene hits a nerve

At the same time, she spoke out in favor of extending the Affordable Care Act's premium subsidies, which were expanded during the pandemic, because otherwise premiums could "double".

"I'm no friend of Obamacare," she wrote on X. "But I'm going against all of them here because otherwise my adult children's premiums will double in 2026," as documented by "The Independent".

I was not in Congress when all this Obamacare, “Affordable Care Act” bullshit started. I got here in 2021. As a matter of fact, the ACA made health insurance UNAFFORDABLE for my family after it was passed, with skyrocketing premiums higher than our house payment.



Let’s just say… pic.twitter.com/hKH7pPh6CG — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

With this, Greene hits a nerve. Senator Jeanne Shaheen immediately signaled her approval and called for the subsidies to be extended in order to prevent "cost explosions".

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego also praised the force of her message. "She's doing better than a lot of Democrats," he said. Jeffries, in turn, emphasized in an interview with MSNBC that Greene recognizes that it is about people's healthcare costs. The Republican leadership has "gone underground."

The applause from the left not only irritated observers, it also sparked open anger in Greene's camp. Activist Laura Loomer insinuated that she was preparing a candidacy "as a Democrat". Greene rejects this and refers to her previous line. "I want Republicans to govern the way they talk in the campaign," she wrote.

The Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said on Fox News that he had spoken to Greene "thoroughly" about the grants and offered her the opportunity to get involved in the detailed work of the relevant committees, as Newsweek reports.

Political scientists soberly categorize the postponement. Grant Davis Reeher from Syracuse University speaks toNewsweekof "opportunistic logic: the enemy of my enemy is my friend". Democrats would take any ally who weakens Trump, even if they otherwise reject Greene.

Is Greene's surge more than a snapshot?

Stephen Farnsworth from the University of Mary Washington told the portal that Greene has recognized that the Epstein case "is not going away". The call for transparency could help her to raise a more independent profile, even if this could hurt her in a Republican primary.

Joshua Kennedy from Georgia Southern University points to the common populist tone of both camps: mistrust of elites and the suspicion that the system is "rigged".

I talked about this in more detail on MSNBC.



Majorie Taylor Greene’s pivot isn’t a moral awakening. It’s a political calculation that recognizes Trump’s political weakness. https://t.co/lZgxPYMPRu pic.twitter.com/M0sZDfr7Mb — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 13, 2025

Greene himself adds fuel to the fire. In an interview with the Washington Post, she described her party's leaders as "weak" and said that many Republican men were afraid of "strong Republican women".

Women like Elise Stefanik were disadvantaged in the party, while men were rewarded with loyalty. At the same time, she publicly urged the Senate to overturn the filibuster quorum in order to end the shutdown.

In Washington, this course is being read as more than just a snapshot. The US media portal Puck analyzes that Greene is visibly "standing beside the party" and seeking a stage beyond the Trump orthodoxy.

ARCHIVE - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene at a campaign event in Waco, Texas. Photo: Nathan Howard/FR171771 AP/dpa sda

This fits the pattern of recent months: she supported a bipartisan push by Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna to release the Epstein files, she attacked air strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, she occasionally opposed tough positions on Israel and Gaza and also criticized a clause that would suspend federal rules on artificial intelligence.

It remains to be seen whether this calculation will work. Their influence in the Capitol is smaller than their reach in the networks would suggest, say Republican employees behind closed doors, as Puck writes further. At the same time, Professor Reeher doubts in his "Newsweek" analysis that she is seriously endangered in the short term. "She would have to be challenged from the right, from the Trump core," he explained. "Would Trump take that risk?"

Is a new role emerging for Taylor Greene?

For the Democrats, meanwhile, Greene is a paradoxical ally. As long as the budget crisis continues and the Obamacare subsidies become a red line, any vote that increases pressure on Johnson is welcome.

"You hear me say words I never thought I'd say: Marjorie Taylor Greene is right," confessed Senator Raphael Warnock. The sentence seems like a contemporary document of the political present: fronts dissolve when it is tactically useful. And Greene shows that provocation and positioning are not mutually exclusive.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend: “What do the Democrats stand for?”



Trump: “Chaos, confusion, anger. They’re losers…They’re deranged.” pic.twitter.com/RtxseiqQjq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 22, 2025

In the end, the question remains as to whether a new role is emerging here or just a chapter in a long game of tactics. Greene insists she is "not a blind slave to the president" and no one should be. Her party is likely to read this independence differently.

Her voters will decide whether to reward her. Until then, as long as she presses on two of the election-deciding irritants, she is sure to grab the headlines - and applause from an unusual direction.