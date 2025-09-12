The US authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk. The 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Utah is said to have shot the conservative activist during an appearance on Wednesday. His own father, an experienced sheriff, turned him in.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested in southern Utah, about 260 miles from the crime scene.

His father, a sheriff with 27 years of service, contacted authorities after his son's confession.

Robinson's mother is also a public servant and works in disability services. Show more

The alleged assassin of conservative US activist Charlie Kirk has been identified: As reported by the "New York Post" and "NBC News", he is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Utah. He is said to have fired the fatal shot on Wednesday during a performance by Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem.

According to investigators, Robinson confessed to the crime to his father, a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department. He then notified authorities and secured his son before police took him into custody.

Robinson was a student at the University of Utah. Facebook

Robinson was arrested around 11 p.m. local time Thursday night in Southern Utah. He lived in Washington, Utah, in a single-family home worth about $600,000 - about 260 miles from the crime scene.

Robinson was wearing a Trump costume

According to insiders, Robinson was studying at Utah State University on a scholarship. The family's social media profiles show numerous pictures of vacation trips and family celebrations. Robinson himself often appeared cheerful there - including in a Donald Trump costume for Halloween in 2017.

Other images show that Robinson came into contact with weapons at a young age. In one picture, he poses with a heavy M2 Browning machine gun, while other photos show him shooting.

Robinson with his Trump costume. Facebook

There is still no definitive information about the 22-year-old's possible motive, but it is likely to be a political act. Investigators had been following various leads - in the meantime, another person had even been arrested by mistake and released again.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the breakthrough in a television interview: "We have him with a high degree of certainty," he said on Friday morning. If convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty in Utah.

Parents work in public service

His mother Amber Robinson is also a public servant. She works for Intermountain Support Coordination Services, an organization that serves people with disabilities on behalf of the state of Utah.

The murder of Charlie Kirk caused a wave of consternation in the USA. The 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA was shot dead on Wednesday evening during his "American Comeback Tour" in front of an audience of thousands.

As Utah Governor Spencer Cox explained, several shell casings with inscriptions were discovered on the suspected murder weapon. In addition to slogans such as "Hey fascist! Catch!" and the anti-fascist song quote "O bella ciao, bella ciao", investigators also found mocking messages ("If you're reading this, you're gay, lmao"). According to the authorities, these engravings indicate that Robinson saw the murder attack as a political statement.

