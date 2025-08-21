US judge Frank Caprio is dead. Wikimedia Commons

Judge Frank Caprio, world-famous for the TV show "Caught in Providence", has died at the age of 88. He left his mark on the Providence City Court for almost four decades - and became a cult figure with his warm-hearted manner.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Frank Caprio was a judge in Providence for almost 40 years and was made famous by "Caught in Providence".

Millions watched his humorous and empathetic judgments, and clips often went viral.

Caprio died at the age of 88 after a serious illness; he is survived by his wife, five children and numerous grandchildren. Show more

Frank Caprio was more than just a lawyer - he became a public favorite in the USA and far beyond. Now the long-serving judge of the Municipal Court in Providence has died at the age of 88, his family has confirmed.

Caprio took up his post as a judge in 1985 and had worked at the municipal court for almost four decades since then. He gained international fame with the TV series "Caught in Providence", in which he handled small cases with humanity and often leniency. The show was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2021. Many clips in which he issued parking tickets or spoke humorously to defendants went viral millions of times on social networks.

His son said in a statement that Caprio will be remembered as a "judge with a heart": "He was loved for his humanity, his humor and his belief that there is goodness in everyone."

Suffering from cancer

Caprio, the son of Italian immigrants, grew up in modest circumstances in Providence. In addition to his career as a judge, he was involved in education, including as chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education. Several scholarship funds for disadvantaged students can be traced back to his initiative.

In December 2023, Caprio made his cancer public. Shortly before his death, he addressed his supporters in a final Facebook video from the hospital and asked for prayers.

Caprio is survived by his wife Joyce, five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In remembrance, the governor of Rhode Island ordered the flags on all public buildings to be flown at half-mast until the funeral.