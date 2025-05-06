  1. Residential Customers
Bang in Germany Historic moment in the video - here the chancellor quake becomes known

Sven Ziegler

6.5.2025

A setback for Friedrich Merz: the designated candidate for chancellor is not elected in the first round of voting. Julia Klöckner announces the result in the video.

06.05.2025, 10:59

06.05.2025, 11:06

A bang in the Bundestag: CDU leader Friedrich Merz has failed the first round of the election for Chancellor. As Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU) announced on Tuesday, Merz only received 310 votes in a secret ballot - six fewer than necessary. 307 MPs voted against Merz, three abstained and one vote was invalid.

Watch the historic moment in the video.

Political upheaval in Germany. Election debacle for Merz - what's next for Germany?

Political upheaval in GermanyElection debacle for Merz - what's next for Germany?

