A setback for Friedrich Merz: the designated candidate for chancellor is not elected in the first round of voting. Julia Klöckner announces the result in the video.

Sven Ziegler

A bang in the Bundestag: CDU leader Friedrich Merz has failed the first round of the election for Chancellor. As Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU) announced on Tuesday, Merz only received 310 votes in a secret ballot - six fewer than necessary. 307 MPs voted against Merz, three abstained and one vote was invalid.

Watch the historic moment in the video.