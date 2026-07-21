In 1889, Adolf Hitler—who would later become a dictator—was born in Braunau am Inn, Austria. The building has been a frequent destination for neo-Nazis. A renovation is now intended to prevent that.

Here's what it's all about Adolf Hitler was born in Braunau am Inn, Austria.

The birthplace is a magnet for neo-Nazis.

A police station is being opened in the building to keep neo-Nazis away. Summary created with

After several years of renovation, Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Braunau, Austria, is now being used by the government. On Wednesday, the building will open as a police center. Austria hopes this will prevent the house, located on the border with Bavaria, from continuing to serve as a magnet for neo-Nazis.

The renovation cost about 20 million euros. The complex, which includes outbuildings and a courtyard, is intended to house officers from the district police headquarters and the police precinct.

As low a recognition factor as possible

The house where Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, was privately owned for a long time. In 2017, the building was expropriated following a legal dispute. A commission of experts opposed both demolition and turning it into a museum, and instead recommended a redesign that would be as unrecognizable as possible.

Suspicious individuals can be checked quickly

The birthplace of the future dictator had repeatedly attracted right-wing extremists. From the government’s perspective, its new use as a police station is also considered advantageous because it allows for the immediate screening of suspicious individuals.

Hitler unleashed World War II, in which at least

60 million people died. In addition, approximately

six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.