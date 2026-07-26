After years of debate, Austria has converted Hitler’s birthplace in Braunau am Inn into a police station. The new use is intended to prevent the building from continuing to serve as a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis.

Here's what it's all about Hitler's birthplace in Braunau am Inn, Austria, was converted into a police station at a cost of about 20 million euros.

The aim is to prevent the town from becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis.

The building underwent significant renovations and is now used by about 50 police officers.

Suspicious individuals in front of the house should be checked.

The renovation remains controversial. Critics would like to see a more in-depth examination of the area's history and more information about the Nazi crimes committed there. Summary created with

“The way I see it, this is fine for now. But the curious will still come for Hitler’s birthday,” says a 66-year-old woman who does not want to give her name. She is standing with two acquaintances from Aachen, Germany, in front of Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Braunau am Inn, Austria—a stone’s throw from the German border. The building has been converted into a police station at a cost of 20 million euros (about 18.5 million Swiss francs). Architecturally, there is hardly anything left to remind one of the place where the future dictator was born.

The goal: to ensure that neo-Nazis no longer have a place of pilgrimage. The discussions on how to deal with the Nazi legacy in this town of 18,000 residents thus appear to be over for now. However, Mayor Johannes Waidbacher admits: “We certainly won’t find a solution that everyone agrees with 100 percent.”

About 50 officers from the police station and the district police command will now be stationed here. Anyone loitering in front of the building who appears suspicious “will be checked and approached by us,” says District Police Commander Stefan Haslberger.

What's the story with that house?

Hitler was born in this building on April 20, 1889. However, his family moved to another residence in Braunau after only a few months, before settling—also temporarily—in Passau, Bavaria. The property, including outbuildings and the courtyard, covers approximately 3,000 square meters. It was privately owned for a long time.

What was special about the renovation?

Until 2011, the site housed, among other things, a workshop for people with disabilities. The owner did not agree to the necessary renovations required to meet new standards. Following a legal dispute, the site was expropriated in 2017. A commission of experts spoke out against demolition and against turning it into a museum, advocating instead for a redesign that would not be highly recognizable.

Out of fear of Nazi memorabilia collectors, the construction site was monitored, and the construction debris was shredded on site and mixed with other materials. “The debris was stored at an unknown location,” says Stephan Mlczoch, chief historian at the Ministry of the Interior.

How strong was the appeal to neo-Nazis?

The birthplace of the future dictator attracted small groups from far-right circles. For example, an incident was reported on April 20, 2024, when two German couples placed flowers in the window niches, posed for photos, and one woman allegedly gave the Nazi salute. A 57-year-old man from Berlin is said to have laid a wreath in front of the birthplace in 2021.

From the government's perspective, the problem lies less in the obvious incidents and more in the unidentified neo-Nazis who flocked to this place.

What's different now?

Aside from the fact that the building now looks completely different than it did during Hitler’s lifetime, its use as a police station is advantageous from the government’s perspective. The building—like many police stations—is under video surveillance. No one can be entirely sure whether they’re being recorded by the cameras. By the way: Hitler’s nine-room apartment on Prinzregentenplatz in Munich has also been used as a police station—and has been for many decades.

Has there been any criticism, or is there any now?

Some experts had hoped that this site would serve as a place for a proactive examination of the Nazi past and its crimes. Even now, there is still a desire to have at least a multilingual information plaque near the building to provide educational information. “That would be the very least,” said historian Florian Kotanko, chairman of the Braunau Association for Contemporary History.

Only a memorial stone erected in 1989 in front of the house—made from stone quarried at the Mauthausen concentration camp—serves as a reminder of the terror of the Nazi years: “For peace, freedom, and democracy—Never again fascism—Millions of dead serve as a warning.”

How is the Nazi legacy dealt with in other places?

Nuremberg, as the site of the Nazi Party Congresses, is regarded as an internationally acclaimed—and thoroughly successful—example of how to deal with a troubled historical legacy. At the city’s Documentation Center, Nazi architecture is not glorified, but rather contextualized.

According to the Bavarian city, around 300,000 people from all over the world visit each year to learn about its Nazi past. Since there are hardly any eyewitnesses left, the stone monuments to the Nazis’ megalomania are becoming increasingly significant.

What crimes were committed by Hitler and the Nazis?

Hitler unleashed World War II, in which at least 60 million people died. The former Soviet Union suffered the greatest number of casualties. In their racial madness, the Nazis killed approximately six million Jews, as well as people from other groups and minorities, during the Holocaust. At the Nuremberg war crimes trials, several high-ranking Nazis were sentenced to death. Hitler took his own life in the Führer’s bunker in April 1945, shortly before the end of the war.

More videos on this topic