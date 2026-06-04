Hitler salute on June 2 in Southampton. Screenshot: X

A blatant police error in the murder of a white student triggers a debate about inequality and racism. A well-known right-wing extremist calls for a protest - which quickly escalates.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A Sikh man was convicted in Southampton on June 1 for stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak to death in December.

As the police initially thought the victim was the perpetrator, Nowak was handcuffed. He received medical treatment too late.

The verdict against the perpetrator was followed by calls for protest, particularly from the right, which led to riots.

Despite an appeal from the victim's father, the violent protests continued. Police officers received death threats. Show more

"I can't breathe", "I've been stabbed" - the recording from a police bodycam that captured Henry Nowak's last words is hard to bear.

The 18-year-old British student, lying helpless on the ground outside a house in Southampton, England, on a December evening, is not believed by the officers. Instead, they handcuff the dying man.

#HenryNowak Arrested as he lay dying in the street. Henry Nowak was stabbed repeatedly while walking back to his student halls after a night out in Southampton in December 2025.#justice for Henry 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JrcPNgDAua — Dolly van den Berg (@dendolly1) June 3, 2026

His murderer can also be seen, claiming to have been racially insulted as a follower of the Sikh religion and presenting himself as a victim. The man, who has since been sentenced to life imprisonment, claimed to have carried the murder weapon for religious reasons.

Right-wingers call for demonstrations

The incident is currently causing a stir in the UK. There were even violent riots on June 2. Eleven officers were injured, according to the police. It was initially unclear how many people were injured among the protesters.

Hundreds of people had previously responded to a call by right-wing extremist Tommy Robinson. They accuse the police of unequal treatment - specifically discrimination against the white majority population.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is one of Britain's best-known right-wing extremists and has several criminal convictions. He comes from the hooligan scene. The former head of the far-right English Defence League has excellent international connections in right-wing circles and is known for his Islamophobic activities.

Fear of a new summer of riots

Videos circulating on the internet show garbage cans, warning cones and other objects being thrown at police officers. Various clips show officers in protective gear pushing back an angry crowd with their shields. Two people were arrested, according to police secretary Sarah Jones.

Riot erupts in Southampton between police and protesters as Henry Nowak protest turns ugly. Full video on YT. #henrynowak #Southampton pic.twitter.com/ItfF9XNBIm — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) June 3, 2026

The scenes are reminiscent of the summer of riots in 2024, when racially motivated riots took place for weeks in several cities in England and Northern Ireland. At the time, the rioters took the murder of three girls in Southport in northern England as an opportunity.

Here are your British Patriots!



A pack of shameless hypocrites who claim to value white British lives above all else, yet openly celebrate the Nazi German regime that slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Britons. Over 600 of them were civilians in Southampton alone, blasted to… pic.twitter.com/hbqlwO7nCT — Master_Debunker (@Master_Debunker) June 2, 2026

There were attacks on shelters for asylum seekers, mosques and stores owned by Muslims after rumors circulated that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker. In fact, it was a British-born man with Rwandan roots.

Appeal from the victim's father

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the riots. "Regardless of our pain, there is no justification for further violence and unrest," Starmer said in parliament. The attacks on police officers were "disgraceful and completely unacceptable". All those involved in the riots would face the full force of the law.

The scenes in Southampton were "completely unacceptable", Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also wrote on the X platform. There was no justification for using the tragedy as an excuse to stir up violence and unrest. She thanked the police, who "showed great courage and calm in the face of shameful violence directed at them".

Henry Nowak’s father gives an emotional speech outside court asking the government to treat knife crime as an emergency pic.twitter.com/xtsuG81Cuv — Southampton Times (@sotontimes) June 1, 2026

The victim's father had also called for moderation. "We do not want his death to be used to create more division, hatred or tension," said a statement from Mark Nowak after the verdict on June 1.

Farage sees whites at a disadvantage

The leader of the right-wing populist party Reform UK, Nigel Farage, accused the government during question time in parliament of creating a two-tier system in the police force that puts white people at a disadvantage.

Far Right racist thugs rioting in Southampton because people like Nigel Farage have encouraged them to. When will we see the suit wearing millionaire ringleaders in court?



[image or embed] — BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) 2. Juni 2026 um 22:34

He compared the case with that of the black American George Floyd, who died in the grip of a police officer in Minneapolis, and called for "naked, cold rage" in response.

In parliament, Farage warned that the anger that had broken out in Southampton could become much stronger - and earned himself a number of heckles accusing him of inciting the violence.

Starmer accused Farage of ignoring the wishes of Henry Nowak's family not to exploit his death. This was unforgivable and showed "exactly who he is", the Prime Minister said of Farage, whose party is currently leading the polls in the UK.

Murder threats against police officers

The police's actions are now to be investigated by the Police Conduct Inspectorate (IOPC). According to the police, one of the officers involved in the operation has already resigned, while three others remain in office.

According to Interior Minister Mahmood, another officer who was falsely linked to the case had received death threats and had to relocate with his family.

The government fully supports the work of the IOPC in investigating the incident, Starmer assured. "Difficult questions" now needed to be answered, not least whether the handling of racism had influenced the police officers' decisions, he said. However, he added: "Now is the time for serious work, not anger."