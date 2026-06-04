His murderer can also be seen, claiming to have been racially insulted as a follower of the Sikh religion and presenting himself as a victim. The man, who has since been sentenced to life imprisonment, claimed to have carried the murder weapon for religious reasons.
Right-wingers call for demonstrations
The incident is currently causing a stir in the UK. There were even violent riots on June 2. Eleven officers were injured, according to the police. It was initially unclear how many people were injured among the protesters.
Hundreds of people had previously responded to a call by right-wing extremist Tommy Robinson. They accuse the police of unequal treatment - specifically discrimination against the white majority population.
Morons outside Southampton police station expressing 'pure cold rage'.
Can't imagine what gave them that idea.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is one of Britain's best-known right-wing extremists and has several criminal convictions. He comes from the hooligan scene. The former head of the far-right English Defence League has excellent international connections in right-wing circles and is known for his Islamophobic activities.
Fear of a new summer of riots
Videos circulating on the internet show garbage cans, warning cones and other objects being thrown at police officers. Various clips show officers in protective gear pushing back an angry crowd with their shields. Two people were arrested, according to police secretary Sarah Jones.
The scenes are reminiscent of the summer of riots in 2024, when racially motivated riots took place for weeks in several cities in England and Northern Ireland. At the time, the rioters took the murder of three girls in Southport in northern England as an opportunity.
Here are your British Patriots!
A pack of shameless hypocrites who claim to value white British lives above all else, yet openly celebrate the Nazi German regime that slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Britons. Over 600 of them were civilians in Southampton alone, blasted to… pic.twitter.com/hbqlwO7nCT
There were attacks on shelters for asylum seekers, mosques and stores owned by Muslims after rumors circulated that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker. In fact, it was a British-born man with Rwandan roots.
Appeal from the victim's father
Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the riots. "Regardless of our pain, there is no justification for further violence and unrest," Starmer said in parliament. The attacks on police officers were "disgraceful and completely unacceptable". All those involved in the riots would face the full force of the law.
The scenes in Southampton were "completely unacceptable", Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also wrote on the X platform. There was no justification for using the tragedy as an excuse to stir up violence and unrest. She thanked the police, who "showed great courage and calm in the face of shameful violence directed at them".
Henry Nowak’s father gives an emotional speech outside court asking the government to treat knife crime as an emergency pic.twitter.com/xtsuG81Cuv
The victim's father had also called for moderation. "We do not want his death to be used to create more division, hatred or tension," said a statement from Mark Nowak after the verdict on June 1.
Farage sees whites at a disadvantage
The leader of the right-wing populist party Reform UK, Nigel Farage, accused the government during question time in parliament of creating a two-tier system in the police force that puts white people at a disadvantage.
Far Right racist thugs rioting in Southampton because people like Nigel Farage have encouraged them to.
When will we see the suit wearing millionaire ringleaders in court?
Starmer accused Farage of ignoring the wishes of Henry Nowak's family not to exploit his death. This was unforgivable and showed "exactly who he is", the Prime Minister said of Farage, whose party is currently leading the polls in the UK.
Murder threats against police officers
The police's actions are now to be investigated by the Police Conduct Inspectorate (IOPC). According to the police, one of the officers involved in the operation has already resigned, while three others remain in office.
According to Interior Minister Mahmood, another officer who was falsely linked to the case had received death threats and had to relocate with his family.
The government fully supports the work of the IOPC in investigating the incident, Starmer assured. "Difficult questions" now needed to be answered, not least whether the handling of racism had influenced the police officers' decisions, he said. However, he added: "Now is the time for serious work, not anger."