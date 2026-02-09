Hong Kong court sentences Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison - Gallery The Hong Kong court had already found Jimmy Lai guilty in December. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Jimmy Lai's wife, Teresa Lai, came to the court hearing with other supporters. Image: Keystone People lined up hours before the start of the trial to take part. Image: Keystone There was a large police presence on the day of the sentencing. Image: Keystone Hong Kong court sentences Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison - Gallery The Hong Kong court had already found Jimmy Lai guilty in December. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Jimmy Lai's wife, Teresa Lai, came to the court hearing with other supporters. Image: Keystone People lined up hours before the start of the trial to take part. Image: Keystone There was a large police presence on the day of the sentencing. Image: Keystone

It is an internationally acclaimed trial that critics classify as politically motivated. A court in Hong Kong imposes a long prison sentence on 78-year-old media mogul Jimmy Lai.

DPA dpa

A court in Hong Kong has sentenced media mogul and democracy activist Jimmy Lai to a long prison term of 20 years. The 78-year-old was found guilty in December of conspiracy to collaborate with foreign forces and publishing seditious publications.

At worst, he was facing a life sentence. Critics saw the trial as politically motivated and as a further sign of the dismantling of press freedom and political freedoms in the Chinese Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

Lai's wife, Teresa Lai, and his supporters, such as the Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, attended the announcement of the sentence. The trial had also attracted a great deal of international attention since it began in December 2023. Lai has always denied the allegations against him. He has been in prison since 2021, after the judiciary had previously sentenced him to two prison terms in other proceedings.

Media mogul Jimmy Lai is taken away after a sentencing hearing in February 2021. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Tough crackdown under security law

The publisher also holds a British passport and is the founder of the pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper "Apple Daily". The paper was forcibly shut down in 2021 after the authorities of the former British crown colony investigated alleged breaches of national security law.

The security law in Hong Kong is directed against the pro-democracy opposition and activities that Beijing's authoritarian leadership classifies as subversive, separatist, terrorist or conspiratorial. It came into force in 2020 in response to large demonstrations for more democracy. The law, which restricts civil liberties in the Chinese Special Administrative Region, is highly controversial internationally.

Human Rights Watch: Long imprisonment "practically a death sentence"

Lai's defense had recently tried to have his sentence reduced. According to media reports, the main issue was the defendant's state of health. Lai's defense lawyer Robert Pang argued that his client had health problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes. The prosecution, on the other hand, rejected concerns about a deterioration in Lai's condition in prison and spoke of a "stable" condition.

Human rights organizations sharply criticized the prison sentence. "The harsh 20-year prison sentence against 78-year-old Jimmy Lai is practically a death sentence," said Elaine Pearson, Asia director of the organization Human Rights Watch. The sentence is cruel and completely unjust. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) stated that the court decision underlined the "complete collapse of press freedom in Hong Kong".

Democracies such as the UK and the US must put pressure on Beijing and the authorities in Hong Kong to ensure that Lai and all other journalists are released from prison, the organization added. US President Donald Trump had said during the election campaign that he wanted to get Lai out of prison. Great Britain also criticized the proceedings against the devout Catholic.

Authorities reject accusations

The Hong Kong government rejects the accusation of politically motivated proceedings and emphasizes that the proceedings have nothing to do with freedom of the press, but serve to enforce applicable law.