Middle East ticker Hooded protesters at Columbia University against the Gaza war +++ Aid organization WCK: No more supplies in the Gaza Strip
Philipp Dahm
8.5.2025
On October 7, 2023, terrorist commandos of the Islamist Hamas attacked Israel, massacred the civilian population and kidnapped more than 240 people. Israel responded with a military operation in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- According to its own statements, the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip is ready for a comprehensive ceasefire agreement with Israel.
- The Chief of Staff of the Israeli armed forces, Ejal Zamir, is threatening to expand the military operation in the Gaza Strip.
- Due to the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) says it can hardly distribute any food in the sealed-off area.
- According to a UN estimate, the number of Palestinians displaced in the Gaza Strip since the resumption of fighting in mid-March has risen to half a million.
Thursday, May 8, 2025, 5:17 a.m.
Hooded protesters at Columbia University against the Gaza war
Amid severe tensions with the US government, dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have once again protested at New York's elite Columbia University. Masked in Palestinian scarves, they chanted "Free Palestine" in the main library on the Manhattan campus and demanded the release of arrested Palestinian student Machmud Chalil. There were also scuffles with security personnel and several arrests. This was reported by an eyewitness working for Deutsche Presse-Agentur at the scene.
The demonstrators also hung banners in the library. The hall was initially cordoned off from outside. Footage showed how the protesters tried to force their way out of the library, while the security forces held back.
Since the change of power in Washington, President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on the left-liberal university: his administration accuses the university management of failing to adequately protect Jewish students from harassment and threats on campus - and only wants to release 400 million dollars in federal funding for the university if far-reaching changes are made. The case of Columbia graduate Chalil, who the government accuses of being close to the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, is also causing a stir. It therefore wants to deport him.
The university has agreed to comprehensively revise its guidelines for protests, security rules and the Middle East Studies department - and is now hoping that the government will be willing to negotiate and that the money will start flowing again. The White House is using similar pressure tactics at other universities.
-
22:54
Aid organization WCK: No more supplies in the Gaza Strip
The US aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) says it can no longer provide people in the Gaza Strip with food due to Israel's blockade of aid supplies. "After World Central Kitchen has distributed more than 130 million meals and 26 million loaves of bread in the last 18 months, the kitchen in Gaza lacks the supplies to cook meals or bake bread," the organization announced.
After serving more than 130 million total meals and 26 million loaves of bread over the past 18 months, World Central Kitchen no longer has the supplies to cook meals or bake bread in Gaza. #ChefsForGaza (1/5) pic.twitter.com/jOLhLjxlEF— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) May 7, 2025
Since the beginning of March, Israel has not allowed any more deliveries of aid supplies into the sealed-off coastal area, where around two million Palestinians live. The country accuses the Islamist Hamas of siphoning off aid supplies and selling them to the civilian population for profit in order to finance their struggle. According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip do not have enough to eat.
WCK announced that the organization had been unable to replenish its food stocks due to the Israeli blockade. The field kitchens had run out of ingredients. According to the organization, it has provided hundreds of thousands of people on the ground with meals every day. It is currently continuing to support Palestinians with the distribution of drinking water.
The World Food Program (WFP) also announced at the end of April that its food supplies in the Gaza Strip had been exhausted. The UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has reported that it has run out of flour.
-
22:07
Syria's interim president confirms indirect talks with Israel
The Syrian interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa has confirmed indirect negotiations with the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a series of Israeli airstrikes on his country. "As far as negotiations with Israel are concerned, indirect talks are taking place through mediators to calm the situation so that it does not get out of control," al-Sharaa said on Wednesday during a visit to Paris. He did not mention which state was acting as mediator. There was initially no reaction from Israel.
Israel had justified the airstrikes by saying that it wanted to protect the Druze minority from attacks by Syrian groups loyal to the government. Last week, almost 100 people were killed in clashes between Sunni fighters close to al-Sharaa and the Druze. In March, attacks on security forces in the Syrian coastal region were followed by retaliatory attacks on Alawites, a Shiite splinter group to which President Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted in December, also belonged.
Minorities such as Christians, Druze and Alawites fear persecution by the Sunni-led government. Al-Sharaa had led the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) when he overthrew Assad. He subsequently emphasized several times that he wanted to be a president for Syrians of all denominations and ethnicities. He has renounced his extremist roots, but there are serious doubts as to whether he has actually left them behind.
His first visit to Europe on Wednesday was part of al-Sharaa's efforts to strengthen relations with Western countries. The European Union has begun to ease some sanctions against Syria, suspending measures against the Syrian oil, gas and electricity sectors as well as restrictions on transportation and banking. The EU said it would monitor developments in Syria to assess whether further economic sanctions could be lifted, but the 27 member states are divided on whether they should go further.
-
6 p.m.
Palestinians: dozens killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza
According to Palestinian reports, at least 25 people have been killed in an Israeli attack on a district of the city of Gaza. They were killed in an airstrike on a restaurant and a busy market, according to medical circles in the Gaza Strip. Other people were injured.
The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that rockets had hit the restaurant and a nearby intersection with stalls. According to the report, a Palestinian journalist was among the casualties. None of the information could initially be independently verified. When asked, Israel's army said it was investigating the report.
According to Palestinian reports, there was also another serious attack on a former school building in the city. According to the Hamas-controlled civil defense, 15 people were found dead under the rubble.
-
Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 5:34 a.m.
Reports: Israeli military destroys village in the West Bank
Most of a village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has reportedly been destroyed by Israeli bulldozers. The clearing vehicles tore down the infrastructure of the Palestinian Bedouin village of Chalet Al-Dab and dozens of residents were displaced, according to Basel Adra, journalist and co-director of the Oscar-winning film "No Other Land". Nine houses, five tents and five animal pens were demolished, Mohammed Rabia, head of the village council, told the AP. Ali Dababsa, an 87-year-old shepherd, said he witnessed the Israeli military demolishing his house. "This land is precious to us and we are the owners of this land," he said.
The Israeli Coordination of Government Activities in the Occupied Territories (Cogat) explained that it had demolished the buildings because they had been built illegally in a restricted area. However, many Palestinians have long argued that it is almost impossible to obtain an Israeli building permit in the West Bank.
Where did the incident happen?
The incident took place in the Massafer Jatta region. The film "No Other Land" documents the residents' struggle against the destruction of their villages by the Israeli military. Directors Hamdan Ballal and Basel Adra, both from the region, shot the Palestinian-Israeli joint production with Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor. "Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army, together with the settlers, has established three illegal outposts around this community and is now wiping out this village to establish more and more illegal Israeli settlements in the area," Adra told the AP.
The Israeli military declared Massafer Jatta in the south of the West Bank a training area in the 1980s and ordered the eviction of its residents, who are mainly Arab Bedouin. Nevertheless, around 1000 residents persevered. Soldiers regularly arrive to destroy houses, tents, water tanks and olive groves. The Palestinians fear that there could be a complete expulsion at any time. Violence has increased since the attack on Israel by the militant Islamist Hamas and allied groups on October 7, 2023 triggered the war in Gaza.