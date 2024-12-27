Thursday, May 8, 2025, 5:17 a.m.

Amid severe tensions with the US government, dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have once again protested at New York's elite Columbia University. Masked in Palestinian scarves, they chanted "Free Palestine" in the main library on the Manhattan campus and demanded the release of arrested Palestinian student Machmud Chalil. There were also scuffles with security personnel and several arrests. This was reported by an eyewitness working for Deutsche Presse-Agentur at the scene.

Demonstrators protest against the war in Gaza on the campus of Columbia University in Manhattan on Wednesday. Picture: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Simon Feisthauer Fournet

The demonstrators also hung banners in the library. The hall was initially cordoned off from outside. Footage showed how the protesters tried to force their way out of the library, while the security forces held back.

Since the change of power in Washington, President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on the left-liberal university: his administration accuses the university management of failing to adequately protect Jewish students from harassment and threats on campus - and only wants to release 400 million dollars in federal funding for the university if far-reaching changes are made. The case of Columbia graduate Chalil, who the government accuses of being close to the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, is also causing a stir. It therefore wants to deport him.

The university has agreed to comprehensively revise its guidelines for protests, security rules and the Middle East Studies department - and is now hoping that the government will be willing to negotiate and that the money will start flowing again. The White House is using similar pressure tactics at other universities.