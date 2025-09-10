After almost 15 years of construction, Ethiopia puts Africa's largest hydropower plant into operation - and celebrates it as hope for the continent. But there are disputes with neighboring countries. Answers to the most important questions.

Ethiopia has commissioned its "Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam" (GERD), a mega dam on the Blue Nile.

The hydropower plant has a capacity of 5,000 megawatts and is intended to improve the population's electricity supply. Ethiopia also wants to export electricity.

However, the mega project has already caused considerable tensions with the neighboring countries, which could increase.

Sudan and Egypt in particular are dependent on the Nile and see their water supply under threat. Show more

The "Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam" (GERD) on the Blue Nile, Africa's largest dam, officially went into operation on Tuesday. At the launch of the ambitious infrastructure project, Ethiopian head of government Abiy Ahmed spoke of "our great achievement, which shows the world what we are capable of". The dam also proves "that we as black people can achieve anything we set our minds to", Abiy emphasized.

The dam is designed to have a capacity of 5,000 megawatts, which is equivalent to around four modern nuclear power plants. Its reservoir stretches over 172 kilometers and can hold up to 74 billion cubic meters of water. This makes the GERD the largest hydropower project in Africa.

But the Ethiopian "achievement" is also causing a great deal of resentment among the neighboring countries - and harbors enormous potential for conflict. The answers to the most important questions.

Why is the dam so important for Ethiopia?

The 1,800 meter long and 170 meter high dam is a prestige project for the country on the Horn of Africa and is intended to supply millions of Ethiopians with electricity with an attached hydropower plant. The government wants to give the country's development a major boost with the dam.

The aim is to double Ethiopia's current electricity production and improve the supply - 45 percent of the population currently have no access to electricity. Ethiopia also wants to become a net energy exporter with the largest infrastructure project to date. The 4.6 billion US dollar (around 3.7 billion Swiss francs) construction project was launched in 2011.

Since February 2022, two turbines with a capacity of 375 megawatts have already been producing electricity in partial operation. In full operation, 13 turbines are in use with a capacity of 5,000 megawatts. According to experts, the dam could change Ethiopia's economy, boost industry and enable a switch to electric vehicles. Last year, Ethiopia became the first country in the world to ban the import of vehicles with combustion engines.

The "Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam" on the Blue Nile. Yirga Mengistu/Adwa Pictures Plc/dpa/Keystone (Archivbild)

What are the fears of neighboring countries?

In view of the criticism of the dam construction by the Nile's neighboring states Egypt and Sudan, Abiy emphasized that Ethiopia does not intend to harm its neighbors, but "to find prosperity together". However, Egypt and Sudan in particular, who see their water supply under threat, see things differently.

For Egypt, the inauguration of the dam therefore represents the next major setback in the long-running conflict. Water is already extremely scarce in Egypt with its 108 million inhabitants. The country is fighting for its vital share of the Nile water and thus also for the preservation of its own agriculture. According to United Nations forecasts, Egypt has already crossed the threshold of absolute water scarcity this year.

The large-scale project has caused massive tensions in recent years, particularly with its downstream neighbor Egypt. The 110 million people in this rain-poor country are heavily dependent on the Nile. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has repeatedly emphasized in the past that the dam poses an "existential threat" to his country. He also announced that Egypt would take all measures provided for by international law to secure its water supply. "Anyone who believes that Egypt will knowingly ignore its water rights is mistaken," al-Sisi told reporters last month.

The muddled situation has exacerbated regional rivalries. Egypt has strengthened ties with Eritrea and Somalia - both countries that have strained relations with Ethiopia - and is working closely with Sudan, which is also concerned about declining water supplies. According to Sudanese experts, seasonal flooding has decreased during the filling of the reservoir. However, they also warned that uncoordinated water releases could lead to sudden floods or prolonged dry spells.

What happens next?

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian government emphasizes that the dam will also benefit neighbouring countries. Water Resources Minister Habtamu Itefa explains that his country has no intention of harming its neighbors. "That's why we should work together to attract more investment and support other projects from which we can all benefit," he says.

Fear of water scarcity has so far prevented Ethiopia from reaching an agreement with the neighboring countries. Sudan and Egypt therefore consider the operation of the dam to be a violation of international law. In the event of a drought, which is not uncommon in this region, the countries are dependent on the goodwill of Ethiopia, which could then let more water through. A joint committee for consultations on water levels is now intended to avoid conflicts as far as possible, but tensions remain high.

Nevertheless, the first cooperation projects with other African countries were announced on the opening day of the dam. South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit announced that his country would purchase electricity from Ethiopia, which would be produced at the dam.

In a post on Platform X, Kenyan President William Ruto spoke of a "great promise" for his country too. "We are ready to sign a power purchase agreement with Ethiopia," he emphasized.