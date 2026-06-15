The U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework deal; the Strait of Hormuz is set to reopen. But for global trade, the cleanup work is only just beginning. Hundreds of ships remain stranded—experts expect the fallout to last for months.

Back to normal operations soon? The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage between the oil-exporting states in the Persian Gulf and the shipping routes to oil-importing countries. (File photo)

The crisis is likely to last for months The Strait of Hormuz reopens—but the crisis is far from over

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the Iran agreement, hundreds of ships are still waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

About one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade normally passes through the strait. Experts warn that shipping traffic is unlikely to return to normal for months.

Shipping companies and insurers doubt that the route will remain safe in the long term.

Hundreds of ships are still stuck in the Gulf region. Even if the Strait of Hormuz opens due to the agreement in the Iran conflict, it could take months for traffic to return to normal.

About 150 ships were still passing through the Strait of Hormuz on a daily average in February—until the Iran war brought traffic to a near standstill. After more than three months of war, the vital sea route is now set to reopen after the U.S. and Iran reached a framework agreement.

The signing of the document is scheduled for Friday, after which the sea route could become navigable again. But will the crisis for global trade really be over then? The most important questions:

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman and is only about 30 kilometers wide at its narrowest point. It is considered one of the lifelines of the global economy. In normal times, ships carry about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas trade through this bottleneck, as well as fertilizers, petrochemicals, and helium, a key material for the semiconductor industry. Crude oil is used to produce kerosene for aircraft and diesel for ships, trucks, and generators.

Crude oil is important as a fuel, but the derivatives produced from it are used in a wide range of everyday products: plastic bottles, medicines, clothing, hygiene products, and electronics. Crude oil is also particularly important for the construction industry. Farmers around the world depend on both fuels and fertilizers; as a result, crop failures are increasingly threatening, especially in poorer countries. Shipping traffic through the strait came to a virtual standstill during the war.

Which countries are most affected by the blockade?

In terms of energy trade alone, the countries most affected are those that rely primarily or exclusively on the Strait of Hormuz to transport their oil and gas. These are primarily Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. However, at least a portion of oil exports reaches the global market via pipelines. Among the importing countries, Asian nations such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea were hit particularly hard because they are especially dependent on supplies from the Gulf region.

European countries are affected more indirectly due to the sharp rise in oil prices. In April, the price of North Sea Brent crude briefly rose to $126—the highest price in years. It also hovered near the psychologically important $100 mark at times in May. High energy prices also mean rising costs for transportation, industry, and consumers in Europe. The U.S. economy also suffered a shock due to the closure of this vital shipping route.

How quickly could the situation return to normal?

According to the International Chamber of Shipping, based in London, around 500 ships currently need to pass through the Strait of Hormuz to safely leave the region. According to data from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in May, around 20,000 seafarers, port workers, and offshore crews are stranded in the region. According to Iranian sources, more than 300 ships with no connection to Iran requested safe passage through the strait two weeks ago, most of them oil tankers. Before the war began, an average of about 300 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz every two days.

However, it is likely to take months for traffic to return to normal after the strait reopens. And the question is not whether the Strait of Hormuz will open today, says Jack Prandelli, who monitors commodity markets from Switzerland. “The question is whether it will remain open tomorrow and whether the attacks on ships will actually stop.” For Iran has now realized that it can bring the global economy to its knees by blocking the strait.

“The idea that the Strait of Hormuz will simply return to pre-crisis normality is a dangerous illusion,” writes the trade publication “Lloyd’s List.” Shipping companies and insurers remain skeptical that an actual opening is truly imminent.