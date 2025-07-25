The truck crashed into the crash barriers. X

A child was killed in a serious accident on the A7 highway in Isère on Thursday evening. Two people are still in mortal danger.

Sven Ziegler

A truck rams into several cars near Chasse-sur-Rhône.

A seven-year-old girl dies, six other people are injured.

The prefect warns drivers to take extra care during the vacation season. Show more

A serious traffic accident occurred on the A7 highway in the south of France at around 6 p.m. on Thursday. A truck transporting a 48-ton crane collided with several vehicles in the direction of Marseille-Lyon. According to the prefecture of Isère, four cars were involved in the accident.

One of the vehicles was carrying a seven-year-old girl and four other passengers. The child was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. Two other people suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals by rescue helicopter. Four others escaped with minor injuries.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. The Isère fire department confirmed to the AFP news agency that extensive investigations are underway. The highway had to be temporarily closed for the recovery and forensics, which led to long traffic jams.

Prefect Catherine Séguin expressed her condolences to the victim's family and appealed to drivers to be particularly attentive and careful during the busy summer months.