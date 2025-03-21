dpatopbilder - 20.03.2025, Baden-Württemberg, Ludwigsburg: A destroyed car lies at the scene of an accident. Two uninvolved women were killed in a suspected car race in Ludwigsburg. Photo: Andreas Rometsch/KS-Images.de/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ (KEYSTONE/DPA/Andreas Rometsch) KEYSTONE

Fatal speeding? Two cars are driving at presumably excessive speed towards the highway - then there is a crash with an uninvolved car. The police are now looking for one of the drivers.

Two uninvolved women have died in a suspected car race in Germany. One of the two drivers involved in the accident in Ludwigsburg (Baden-Württemberg) was arrested, as the police announced last night. The driver of the other car involved is on the run.

The two vehicles were driving at presumably excessive speed on a road in the direction of the Ludwigsburg-Süd highway junction, according to the police. When the two women drove out of a petrol station in their car, they collided with one of the two cars.

The collision caused their car to be thrown off the road and trapped between two trees. Pictures from the scene of the accident show a car lying on its side. The car is badly deformed - the roof has been severed. According to the police, the two young female passengers died at the scene of the accident. There was initially no information on the exact ages of the victims.

By order of the public prosecutor's office, the driver of the vehicle that collided with the vehicle of the two young women was provisionally arrested, the police also announced. His driver's license was confiscated.