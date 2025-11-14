The driver in the accident escaped with minor injuries. KEYSTONE

In Bavaria, Lidia and Andreas W. lose their two daughters in a single day. Dina (19) and Adelina (16) were killed in a head-on accident. The family surprises us with a moving message to the driver.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two sisters aged 16 and 19 die in a head-on crash near Bad Kissingen.

According to the police, a 50-year-old Mercedes driver drove into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the girls' car.

The parents publicly forgive the driver and find comfort in their deep faith. Show more

It is a Sunday morning in early November when a serious accident occurs on the state road 2267 near Bad Kissingen. According to the Lower Franconia Police Headquarters, a 50-year-old driver leaves the road for an as yet unexplained reason. After his car touches the crash barrier, the man steers against it - and drives straight into oncoming traffic.

There, the black Mercedes crashes head-on into the red Mazda in which the two sisters Dina (19) and Adelina (16) are sitting. The impact is so violent that their car is thrown off the road. All help comes too late for the teenagers; they die at the scene of the accident. The driver of the Mercedes is taken to hospital with minor injuries.

As the newspaper "Bild" reports, the two were on their way to a Thanksgiving service in Öhringen. Dina wanted to pick up a friend beforehand - a routine journey that she undertook every day to the vocational school. "I'll drive carefully," she is reported to have said as she said goodbye. Just twenty minutes later, the sirens were wailing in the village.

"They walked hand in hand"

Parents Lidia (50) and Andreas (52) W. lost both daughters that day. They belong to a Baptist congregation and speak openly about their pain - and their hope. "We are sure that they went to heaven hand in hand," brother Stefan (20) tells Bild. Dina and Adelina shared a room, prayed together every evening and often played music together. Mother Lidia remembers: "Adelina cleaned the whole house during the fall vacations. She was determined to finish by Sunday."

Particularly poignant: according to her parents, Dina had a premonition two days before the accident. "I can feel something terrible happening," she is said to have said and canceled a planned visit. The evening before the accident, the sisters talked about what happens to the soul after death.

The sympathy in the region is enormous: within a few days, hundreds of people donated over 66,000 euros for the funeral. "We wouldn't have known how to pay for it," says Lidia W. Despite the immeasurable loss, the parents do not blame the driver in the accident. "We don't blame him, it can happen to anyone," says father Andreas.

The sisters' funeral is to take place on Saturday - side by side, just as they were inseparable in life. The fire department is setting up benches, the police are blocking roads, classmates and relatives are traveling. "We just want to say thank you," says the mother.