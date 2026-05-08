Police officers stand at the scene. According to initial police reports, a hostage situation has occurred at a bank branch in Sinzig, Rhineland-Palatinate. The emergency services are on the scene with a large contingent in the Ahrweiler district. Photo: Thomas Frey/dpa Keystone

The hostage-taking at a bank branch in western Germany is over, according to the police. Two people, who were probably the victims, were found unharmed, a police spokesman said. No suspects have been found. The search for them is ongoing.

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They were apprehended by members of the Special Task Force (SEK). The two people they encountered were locked in a room. The police initially assumed that the two people were locked in the vault. According to this assumption, the perpetrator or perpetrators had left the scene of the crime by an as yet unknown route.

According to the initial findings, the police assumed that a hostage situation had occurred in the morning. According to the report, several perpetrators held hostages in a bank branch in the municipality of Sinzig (Rhineland-Palatinate). One of the victims was said to be the driver of an armored car. Several hundred emergency services were on the scene and the town center was cordoned off over a wide area.

Sinzig is located around 35 kilometers northwest of Koblenz and around 25 kilometers south of Bonn.