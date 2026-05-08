Hostage-taking in bank - police assume several perpetrators - Gallery The police have to wait and see how the situation develops "in the next few minutes, hours". Image: dpa Emergency services are on the scene with a large contingent. Image: dpa The police are following a specific tactic. Image: dpa Hostage-taking in bank - police assume several perpetrators - Gallery The police have to wait and see how the situation develops "in the next few minutes, hours". Image: dpa Emergency services are on the scene with a large contingent. Image: dpa The police are following a specific tactic. Image: dpa

A large-scale operation is underway at a Volksbank branch in Sinzig: several perpetrators are believed to be holding hostages. The police speak of a static situation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A hostage situation involving several perpetrators and hostages, including an armored car driver, is underway at a Volksbank branch in Sinzig (Germany).

A large contingent is deployed and the surrounding area has been cordoned off. Residents within the cordon are not allowed to leave their homes.

The police are withholding details for tactical reasons and are monitoring developments. Show more

There is a hostage situation at a Volksbank branch in Sinzig, Rhineland-Palatinate. The police currently consider the situation to be static. In the ongoing hostage-taking at a Volksbank branch in Sinzig, Rhineland-Palatinate, the police assume that there are several perpetrators and hostages. One of the hostages is the driver of an armored car, the police said. "The situation is currently static."

The emergency services are on the scene with a large contingent in the Ahrweiler district, the police said. Extensive measures are therefore underway, with major cordoning off measures in Sinzig.

People living in the cordon should not leave their homes, said a police spokesperson. There were not that many, he said, as it was a "busy street".

What else the police said

The spokesperson did not want to give any details about the number of people in the bank. Nor about the police's further course of action. This was for tactical reasons. They are very cautious with information, also because "someone might be listening in". We ask for your understanding.

"We have to wait and see how the situation develops over the next few minutes or hours," he said. The police will then report in detail.

There is currently no danger for citizens outside the cordon, he said. The police were informed of the incident at 9.00 am.