A house in Colorado is listed for about $215,000—but prospective buyers are not allowed to enter or tour it. A woman still lives inside and has made it unmistakably clear: she has no intention of moving out.

Bizarre Ad Goes Viral House is for sale—but the resident doesn't want to move out

Here's what it's all about A foreclosed home in Colorado is being sold without the opportunity for a viewing or inspection.

The current resident has lived there since 2006 and has been involved in a legal dispute over the property for years.

Whoever buys the house will have to take it upon themselves, after the sale is finalized, to get the woman to move out. Summary created with

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms—and a tenant who refuses to move out: An unusual real estate listing from the U.S. state of Colorado is causing a stir online.

The house in the small town of Nunn is listed for about $215,000. However, prospective buyers are not allowed to enter or tour the building before purchasing it. An inspection is also not permitted.

The listing explicitly states that the house is being sold while still occupied. The successful bidder will then be responsible for taking the necessary steps to obtain ownership of the property.

Resident McMechan: “I’m not going.”

Tori McMechan lives in the house. She herself is skeptical about the listing: “Who would buy a house without seeing it first, especially when someone still lives there?”

The woman makes it clear that she does not intend to move out voluntarily, even after the sale. “I’m staying,” she tells the local station 9News. She says a new owner may move in, but she will not leave the house.

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After a profile specializing in unusual real estate properties shared the listing on Platform X, it received millions of views.

With us since 2006

According to McMechan, she has lived in the building since 2006. Her late husband had purchased the property back then. She raised her children there and describes the house as the last thing her husband bought for her before his death.

According to her, the loan was in her husband's name. After his death, the bank refused to work with her as his widow or to accept her payments.

Court documents trace the outstanding payments back to 2010. Since then, there have been at least six separate enforcement proceedings.

The resident's lawsuits were unsuccessful

McMechan took legal action against the lenders on several occasions. Among other things, she argued that the loan had been passed on among various companies without clear evidence of who actually owned it.

However, their lawsuits were dismissed. The Colorado Court of Appeals also found no sufficient legal grounds to halt the sale.

McMechan is now hoping to be able to mount another defense in a potential eviction proceeding. In doing so, she is citing a change in the law that, in certain cases, allows tenants to have their case heard by a jury.

The real estate agent in charge told "New York Post" that he had listed thousands of foreclosed homes throughout his career. However, he had never before had to sell a property that still had someone living in it.

The future owner is thus buying the house in an unknown condition—and at the same time taking on the conflict with its occupant.