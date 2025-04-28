Suddenly there was no electricity: millions of people on the Iberian Peninsula were affected by a massive blackout. The consequences continue and little is known about the cause.

A massive power outage hit the Iberian Peninsula on Monday afternoon.

Millions of people were affected by the blackout in large parts of Spain and Portugal. People had to be rescued from elevators and evacuated from trains, and there was panic buying in supermarkets

The lights have now come back on in some regions: However, full restoration could still take some time.

The cause is still unclear. Show more

Travelers who don't know how to get home because of the paralyzed train service. People desperately looking for a place with cell phone reception. Customers hastily withdrawing money from ATMs. Chaos on the streets because the traffic lights have failed - in Spain, Portugal and south-western France, a massive power cut paralyzed public life on Monday.

By the evening, the power supply was restored in parts of northern, southern and western Spain. However, utilities and authorities still have their hands full clarifying and eliminating the causes, which remain a mystery.

Investigating the cause will take time

However, the cause of the power outage initially remained unclear. EU Council President António Costa, who comes from Portugal, stated on X that there were "no indications of a cyber attack" so far. Spain's head of government Sánchez also said that there was as yet no reliable information about the causes of the blackout. "It is better not to speculate, we will find out the cause and we are not ruling out any hypothesis," he said.

I am in touch with @sanchezcastejon and @LMontenegro_PT about the widespread power outages in Spain and Portugal today.



Grid operators in both countries are working on finding the cause, and on restoring the electricity supply.



At this point, there are no indications of any… — António Costa (@eucopresident) April 28, 2025

The Portuguese electricity provider REN attributed the outages to extreme temperature fluctuations in the interior of Spain. "Induced atmospheric vibrations" were triggered there, which could no longer be regulated.

"Based on our own real-time measurements - also from Spain in our laboratory - I believe that the extraordinary power outage is due to the incorrect setting of the power electronics," suspects Petr Korba, Professor of Electrical Energy Systems at the ZHAW at "20 Minuten".

The whole country is at a standstill

Around midday, the Portuguese grid operator REN declared that "the entire Iberian Peninsula" and part of France were affected by a blackout. In Portugal, the power supply had been interrupted since 11.33 a.m. (local time, 12.33 p.m. CEST).

In Madrid and Barcelona, many people ran into the streets and raised their cell phones in the air in search of reception, AFP reporters reported. Traffic lights stopped working, police officers tried to regulate traffic and cars were forced to drive slowly. Internet networks also stopped working and people got stuck in elevators.

Nothing works anymore: In Spain and Portugal, public life came to a standstill on Monday due to a widespread power outage. KEYSTONE

Due to the power outage, play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was also suspended for the rest of the day. For safety reasons, "both the day and night events" of the tournament were canceled, the tournament management explained online. Before the power outage, only three matches were able to take place on Monday.

In the busy Plaza de Cibeles in the heart of Madrid, the failure of the traffic lights caused a cacophony of horns, whistles and sirens. Office workers stood around on the sidewalks, unable to work on their computers due to the power and internet outage.

Panic buying at the supermarket

Even though the authorities had called on people to stay put to avoid traffic chaos, many people made their way home through the city or rushed to the ATMs. There was panic buying in a number of supermarkets. In Portugal in particular, where the network disruption is likely to take longer to rectify, people are unsettled.

Like many others, 19-year-old Carlos Condori was in the metro in Madrid when the power went out. "The lights went out and the metro stopped," the 19-year-old construction worker told the AFP news agency. Luckily for him, his carriage still rolled up to the platform. "People were devastated, because nothing like this has ever happened in Spain," Condori explains. "No network, I can't call my family, my parents, nothing. I can't even go to work."

Portugal's capital Lisbon was also in chaos at times. There was a lot of police on the streets and the military was deployed, reports blue News reader reporter Tomas Suter.

30,000 people had to be evacuated from trains

The blackout also "led to the interruption of rail traffic across the entire network", the Spanish rail network operator Adif announced on the online service X. In Spain, between 30,000 and 35,000 people had to be evacuated from 300 trains that came to a halt on the line.

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente stated on X that train services between cities were unlikely to be able to resume on Monday. According to the operator Aena, there were delays at Spanish airports, but operations continued with restrictions thanks to "emergency power systems".

Atención. En el día de hoy no es previsible que se recupere la circulación de trenes de Media y Larga distancia. Por ello todos los usuarios que tuvieran previsto un desplazamiento de estas características no podrán hacerlo. Trabajamos para que, una vez se recupere el suministro… — Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) April 28, 2025

The Portuguese grid operator REN announced that all plans to restore the energy supply had been activated - "in collaboration with European energy producers and operators". However, full normalization could take up to a week "due to the complexity of the phenomenon".