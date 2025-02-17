Joël Le Scouarnec, pictured here in a court sketch from 2020, will stand trial in Vannes from February 24 in a trial concerning the rape of 299 patients. Bild: AFP

The 74-year-old former surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec was able to hide his sexual behavior for decades. He is said to have abused around 300 young patients in France.

A respected surgeon in France led a double life for decades.

He staged private paedophile sadomasochistic scenes with sex dolls and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2020 for raping his nieces, a neighbor's girl and a young patient.

But the case turned out to be even worse: the doctor allegedly raped and abused around 300 mostly underage patients - often under anaesthetic.

From February 24, the man will have to stand trial again. Show more

France is rocked by another monstrous rape case: a 73-year-old former surgeon is alleged to have abused up to 300 young patients. He also filmed sadistic and zoophilic content with dolls and kept a meticulous diary of the rapes. The details of the case are shocking.

Investigators found child-sized sex dolls, numerous video recordings and over 300,000 recordings of child abuse at Joël Le Scouarnec's home, reports the BBC. In notebooks, Le Scouarnec documented in detail 299 cases of rape and abuse that he committed between 1989 and 2014.

The biggest child abuse trial in French history is once again shaking up the country. The trial against the rapists of Gisèle Pelicot only came to an end in Avignon in December: her husband had repeatedly drugged his wife for years and "abandoned" her to other men for sex.

Doctor already in prison for rape

The case of Joël Le Scouarnec raises many questions: Why was the man able to go on for so long with impunity? What did his colleagues know? What did his family know?

"The psychiatric and psychological examinations show the various tendencies of a particularly atypical personality," the Attorney General's Office told the press. The authorities have been on the perpetrator's trail for 20 years. Back in 2005, he was sentenced to four months' probation for possession of child pornography images.

However, this did not prevent him from continuing his career as a surgeon. In 2006, he was even permanently employed at the hospital in Quimperé. He retired in 2017: In the same year, he was arrested for raping his six-year-old neighbor and two of his nieces.

At the trial in December 2020, a white-haired, stooped, old man with little charisma stood before the court, as a journalist reported to AFP. Francesca Satta, a lawyer for Le Scouarnec's victims, described him as "very cold and very distant." Le Scouarnec was sentenced to 15 years in prison. But the full extent of the horror case only became known afterwards.

Nobody noticed anything at the hospital

In the various hospitals where Joël Le Scouarnec practised, all in the west of France, most of his former colleagues describe him as a "discreet", "reserved" man and a "competent" doctor who did not raise any doubts. No one claims to have noticed that he abused 158 boys and 141 girls.

Le Scouarnec changed jobs several times for various reasons: conflicts with colleagues, resistance to the takeover of the clinic by a group of "financiers", closure of his department.

He isolated himself outside the hospital. He collects dozens of child-sized sex dolls in his apartment and performs various sexual acts with them. The content: zoophilic and sadomasochistic practices.

Le Scouarnec staged himself in numerous photos and videos. The indictment states that he produced content that showed "the dirtiest and darkest" and indulged in the "world of paedophilia", as he considered himself untouchable.

In his notebooks, which were discovered during a house search in 2017, he listed his sex life and kept a record of it, describing himself as "obsessed, even tyrannized by everything to do with sex". More than 300,000 photos and 5,000 violent videos were discovered.

Wife: "I knew nothing about his addictions"

His life began quite normally: Joël Le Scouarnec, the son of a carpenter and a janitor, is the eldest of three children. He was born and raised in Paris. A very good student and loner, he aspired to become a surgeon at the age of ten, which he succeeded in doing in the early 1980s.

He married and became the father of three sons. However, the relationship between the couple soon deteriorated. The couple separated in the early 2000s, but the divorce was not finalized until 2023.

However, his wife claims to have been unaware of the doctor's pedocriminal tendencies. At the beginning of February, she confided in the newspaper "Ouest-France" and confirmed: "I didn't know anything about his penchant for dolls. I only found out about his notebooks after he was arrested," she says.

"It's like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. I wondered how it could be that I hadn't noticed. It's a terrible betrayal that he did to me and my children," his ex-wife continues.