In China, an electrician has projected messages critical of the regime onto a high-rise building - remotely controlled from exile in London. He is celebrated online for his courage, but remains modest.

A Chinese electrician projected anti-government slogans onto a high-rise building in Chongqing for almost an hour.

The police only found a remote-controlled projector and a letter; the man had long since left for London.

Qi Hong says he is "not a martyr, just an ordinary person" - and is celebrated online. Show more

An ordinary Friday evening in the university district of the Chinese metropolis of Chongqing, home to 30 million people: white characters suddenly appear on the façade of a high-rise building - at least 15 meters high. Sentences such as "Freedom is not a gift, it must be reclaimed" and "Down with red fascism" are projected onto the wall for all to see. Messages that provoke the regime to the core.

"We want the truth, not enslavement," it says. And: "Overthrow the tyranny of the Communist Party!" These are clear sentences - and that in authoritarian China, where such words are normally suppressed. People stop and document the event, which lasts almost an hour, with their smartphones. The subversive action, which was also reported by Der Spiegel, was soon celebrated online.

"Please don't help to support evil"

First, however, it was over after 50 minutes: the police combed through a hotel room on the eighth floor opposite. They find a projector, three cameras - and a handwritten letter addressed to a stranger: "Perhaps you now consider me your enemy," Der Spiegel quotes the letter. "The crimes of the Communist Party are innumerable. Please do not help to support evil."

The officials find no trace of the person responsible. He has long since left for London; his action was remote-controlled from exile. Qi Hong is the name of the man, 42 years old, an electrician, born in Chongqing. A few days after the incident, a reporter from Der Spiegel met him in a café in London's Richmond subway station.

"You live in a prison"

He had the idea in May, he reports. He had to watch as social inequality grew in China, as the pressure increased, as criticism became impossible. He was driven by the constant control and lack of privacy: "You live in a prison under constant observation". Even children are taught to "hate instead of love".

As the anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre approached, he recalled the protests of 1989: "I thought of the young people who were killed because they were striving for freedom," he told Der Spiegel. "The truth is like the sun behind the clouds," the magazine quotes him as saying: "It can't be hidden forever."

Remote-controlled projector

On August 13, Qi books a hotel room in Chongqing for three weeks. He pays around 450 euros, buys a second-hand projector and installs three cameras. One films the façade, one the room and one the door. The devices even recorded how police officers later entered the room and looked around, disoriented.

A week later, Qi boarded a plane to London with his wife and two daughters. According to Qi, his family knew nothing about the operation: "I just told them that we might not return."

On August 29, at 10 p.m. local time in China, he starts the projector remotely. In London, it is just before 3 pm. "I was very nervous, but determined," says Qi. He had been revising the wording of the messages for days.

Celebrated on the net

He cites another loner as an inspiration to Der Spiegel: Peng Lifa, who dressed up as a construction worker in 2022 and put up two protest banners on a bridge in Beijing. He was arrested shortly afterwards, and since then bridges, intersections and viewpoints have been strictly guarded before major events.

Qi, however, was able to act abroad. "Technically, it wasn't difficult," he tells Der Spiegel. He distributed the videos that same night via dissident networks, and since then the electrician who embarrassed the Chinese regime has been celebrated online.

He himself, who reports that his relatives are now being interrogated in China as a result of his actions, is rather modest: "I never wanted to be a martyr. I'm just an ordinary person".