Prediction platforms make a lot of money from the unpredictability of the US president. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa (Arhivbild)

US President Trump's threats are causing a boom for betting companies on the internet. His eldest son is involved in two of the companies.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Online betting companies are booming and making a lot of money from the unpredictability of US President Donald Trump.

Among them is the company Polymarket, in which Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. is involved. He also works as a consultant for another company.

Both parties have already made allegations of insider trading against the betting companies.

For example, a US soldier who was involved in the military operation to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was indicted.

One of the biggest sources of income in recent times has been Trump's actions in the Iran war Show more

Will US President Donald Trump send troops to Iran? Will he rename the Strait of Hormuz after himself? Will he again praise Allah in a post? Nobody knows the answers to these questions. But online bookmakers who take bets on Trump's policies are profiting - including some companies with which the president's eldest son is associated.

The so-called prediction platforms love Trump's unpredictability and his penchant for keeping people guessing about his next moves or social media posts. Both lead to more bets and higher fees for them. The platforms include Polymarket, a company in which Donald Trump Jr. has a stake, and Kalshi, for which he works as a consultant.

Both sites offer new betting deals daily, and the president, known for his fickleness, is proving to be a rich source of "will he or won't he?" questions. The question of whether Trump is likely to send troops to Iran attracted almost 100,000 bets on April 8 - the biggest betting day of the year to date.

Will he continue to insult the Pope?

Even outside of questions about the Iran war, people are betting on Trump's course and his social media comments: Who will he favor for the presidency of Venezuela? Will his insults against Pope Leo XIV continue? Will he occupy Greenland? Trump's unpredictability is what makes this market possible, says economist and polymarket expert Kwok Ping Tsang from Virginia Tech University.

According to the crypto company Dune, sports betting accounts for the largest share of the total offer on the prediction platforms, but betting on political issues follows closely behind in second place. People bet "yes" or "no" on all sorts of other things - the price of gold, the winner of the reality TV series "Survivor" and even the weather. The betting stake in cents per dollar reflects the number of bidders with the same tip. A fee of 49 cents, for example, indicates that 49 percent of bettors will back this answer.

Both US Democrats and Republicans have made accusations of insider trading against the betting companies. A US soldier involved in the military operation to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, for example, is alleged to have used confidential information for such a lucrative online bet. He was charged.

But the president seems to be a big fan. He hardly intervenes in terms of regulation and thus helps the industry to expand. His family business, the Trump Organization, is even working on launching its own prediction platform called Truth Predict.

"Unpredictability machine"

One of the biggest sources of income recently has been Trump's actions in the Iran war, particularly his post on Truth Social on April 5, in which he called on Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz with the words "Open the F-- Strait". According to Dune, bets on whether an invasion was imminent were booming on Polymarket. On 7 April, they were overtaken by the question of whether there would be a ceasefire - after Trump threatened: "An entire civilization will die today."

According to Dune, a total of 413 million bets were placed between Sunday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 8, for more than 100 million dollars. The crypto firm described Trump, who announced a ceasefire on April 8, as an "unpredictability machine" in a report and expressed astonishment at how his style of "governing by tweet" was boosting sales.

A Trump Jr. spokesperson described the question of whether the president's son should profit from a company that does business with his father's actions as "baseless Democrat propaganda". Donald Trump Jr. has no interface with the US government and no influence on its policy in connection with prediction platforms, spokesman Andrew Surabian emphasized.

Hardly any regulation

The platforms have become much more popular since Trump's re-election in November 2024. One reason for this is that, unlike many experts, they correctly predicted his clear victory. Since then, the Trump administration has been taking action against US states that want to ban prediction platforms as part of their gambling laws. The head of the top regulatory authority for the industry even publicly promoted the business and described online betting as an "exciting product" in a guest article for the Wall Street Journal.

Polymarket, which was banned nationwide in 2022 for violating regulations and has only recently been allowed again, has benefited in particular. According to research firm PitchBook, the company's value increased tenfold within eight months to 9.6 billion dollars today - since a venture capital fund in which Trump Jr. is a partner last invested.

The extent to which the president's son benefits from the increase in value is unclear, as Polymarket is not a listed company and does not publish details of its shareholdings.