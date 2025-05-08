  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Reminds me of a big concert" How blue News reporter Samuel experiences the papal election on site

Dominik Müller

8.5.2025

People from all over the world, eager glances at a chimney and strict controls: blue News reporter Samuel Walder reports on the conclave from the heart of the Vatican.

08.05.2025, 15:08

08.05.2025, 16:16

"It's a bit like a big concert," says Samuel Walder, who is reporting from the Vatican for blue News. He spoke to people from all over the world in St. Peter's Square. It was striking: Not only the faithful, but also many tourists do not want to miss the historic event.

A lot is also invested in security. Anyone who wants to enter St. Peter's Square has to go through several checks. And when the chimney is shown on the monitors set up, the tension increases noticeably.

Watch the video to find out how Samuel experiences the conclave in the Vatican and why the Swiss Guard won't give a Swiss journalist any information.

More about the papal election

"Then we'll postpone our flight"What the faithful in St. Peter's Square say about the papal election

Conclave for the papal election. Comprehension problems? Cardinals focus on

Conclave for the papal electionComprehension problems? Cardinals focus on "mercy" +++ Pink smoke against "sexism"

Expert classifies the conclave. Why Trump should be particularly wary of this papal election

Expert classifies the conclaveWhy Trump should be particularly wary of this papal election