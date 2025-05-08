People from all over the world, eager glances at a chimney and strict controls: blue News reporter Samuel Walder reports on the conclave from the heart of the Vatican.

Dominik Müller

"It's a bit like a big concert," says Samuel Walder, who is reporting from the Vatican for blue News. He spoke to people from all over the world in St. Peter's Square. It was striking: Not only the faithful, but also many tourists do not want to miss the historic event.

A lot is also invested in security. Anyone who wants to enter St. Peter's Square has to go through several checks. And when the chimney is shown on the monitors set up, the tension increases noticeably.

Watch the video to find out how Samuel experiences the conclave in the Vatican and why the Swiss Guard won't give a Swiss journalist any information.