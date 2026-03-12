The US president's word certainly carries weight. But how does Donald Trump manage to reduce the price of oil from almost 120 dollars to well below 90 dollars in just one sentence? And is this sustainable?

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you What is the oil price doing? Welcome to the rollercoaster: in less than three months, the price rises from under 60 to almost 120 dollars per barrel of Brent - and then drops back below 90.

What did Trump say? With these quasi 1.5 statements, the US president manages to influence the markets.

Why does this have such an impact? Focus on the Strait of Hormuz.

How sustainable is the whole thing ? Short answer: actions speak louder than words.

Are mines really a problem? You bet they are! Striking: Washington and London have just withdrawn their mining areas. Show more

What's the oil price doing?

Welcome to the rollercoaster: energy prices are rising continuously due to the war in Iran. On December 16, 2025, Brent Crude, the most common brand in Europe, still costs less than 59 dollars. On January 16, it was a good 64 dollars, and on February 16, it was 68.65 dollars.

Development of the price of a barrel of Brent crude over a year. Oilprice.com

On February 27 - the day before the outbreak of war - the markets close on Friday at a price of 72.87 dollars. The following Monday, the price jumps to 77.74 and on March 3 to 81.4 dollars. The peak is reached on March 8: the price heads straight for the 120 dollar mark.

On March 6, the price of a barrel of Brent oil is still below 85 dollars. On March 8, it swelled to just under 117 dollars, only to plummet again the following day to below 90 dollars at times. Oilprice.com

On the following day, there was an abrupt fall: on Monday, March 9, the price plummeted again. Now only 87.21 dollars have to be paid for a barrel. On March 10, the price even dropped below 85 dollars.

And all because Donald Trump said - let's say - 1.5 things that visibly influenced the market.

What did Trump say?

There is one statement in particular from Donald Trump that made an impact on March 9: "I think the war is pretty much complete". The 79-year-old told CBS News that Tehran's military had been defeated: "If you look at it, they have nothing left. There's nothing left in the military sense."

«I think the war is very complete, pretty much» Donald Trump bei «CBS News»

The US President backed up this statement with a post on his Truth Social platform on March 10: "If Iran does anything to stop the flow of oil in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States of America will hit them twenty times harder than before."

The post Donald Trump. TruthSocial//@realDonaldTrump

"Death, fire and fury" is what Tehran can expect if the regime closes the sea route, Trump adds. The whole thing is also a gift to China, which is dependent on energy imports from the Middle East.

Why does this have such an impact?

The markets reacted with relief to the presidential announcement that the war would not last much longer: 20 percent of global energy trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

While the USA itself is not so dependent on imports from the Middle East, a closure of the sea route would have serious consequences for China. Beijing and other affected countries would have to buy their oil and gas elsewhere on the world market, which in turn would explain the sharp drop in prices.

How sustainable is the whole thing?

Basically, it is worth listening less to what politicians say and looking more at how they act.

Donald Trump may declare that much has already been achieved, but on the same day his Secretary of Defense announces the heaviest bombing of Iran to date. "Better than ever before," promises Pete Hegseth, hinting that the war has only just begun.

At the same time, Iran has now begun to mine the Strait of Hormuz, reports CNN, citing US intelligence circles. According to the US armed forces, they have sunk 16 minelayers so far.

U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/371unKYiJs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

The price of oil subsequently rises again on March 11 and again exceeds the 90-dollar mark.

Are mines really a problem?

You bet: Mines have taken out more US Navy ships since the Second World War than all other weapons combined, says German military enthusiast Torsten Heinrich - and reports a dilemma.

The USA still had Avenger-class minesweepers stationed in the region until September, but they were then withdrawn because they had reached the end of their service life. "The War Zone" confirms the facts.

Four Avenger-class minesweepers - the USS Devastator, USS Dextrous, USS Gladiator and USS Sentry - are being transferred by ship from Bahrain to the USA for scrapping. US Navy

There are still four such minesweepers at a base in Japan, but the Pentagon can clear mines - albeit less effectively - with the three Littoral Combat Ships in the Persian Gulf, according to Heinrich.

Mines are cheap — they cost as little as a few thousand bucks — and they can do serious damage. So you know who historically has had trouble clearing them? The U.S. of A.



[image or embed] — Eric Umansky (@ericumansky.bsky.social) 10. März 2026 um 22:02

In the Gulf states, only Saudi Arabia has three minesweepers. Strikingly, the YouTuber adds, the UK withdrew its last such specialized ship - the HMS Middleton - from the region at the end of 2025.

Modern mines are much more patented than the devices used in the Second World War: today, they can be programmed to only explode after 20 contacts, for example. This means that they can also cause death in a supposedly cleared waterway.

Other devices are equipped with sensors that only react to the sound of very specific propellers, such as those emitted by heavy tankers. The mines can also lurk hidden in the mud at the bottom: The force of their explosion can lift boats out of the water, causing them to break apart.