Fateful days for Ukraine: How can Europe still help? - Gallery No forced capitulation: French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Friedrich Merz want to try and prevent the worst from happening. Image: dpa Europeans accuse Trump of being too responsive to the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (archive image) Image: dpa The war in Ukraine has already claimed hundreds of thousands of victims - US President Donald Trump wants to end it. At any price? (archive image) Image: dpa Fateful days for Ukraine: How can Europe still help? - Gallery No forced capitulation: French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Friedrich Merz want to try and prevent the worst from happening. Image: dpa Europeans accuse Trump of being too responsive to the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (archive image) Image: dpa The war in Ukraine has already claimed hundreds of thousands of victims - US President Donald Trump wants to end it. At any price? (archive image) Image: dpa

US President Trump has shocked Ukraine and the Europeans with his new peace plan. Can it still be a chance for a just end to the war?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Trump has presented a peace plan that requires Ukraine to make major concessions to Russia and prohibits NATO expansion.

Europe and Ukraine reject the plan in this form and are negotiating changes with the USA under great time pressure.

Chancellor Merz and other Europeans want to convince Trump to make the plan more acceptable in terms of security policy. Show more

The seriousness of the situation can be heard when German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) appears in front of the cameras at the G20 summit in Johannesburg. Shortly beforehand, he discussed US President Donald Trump's peace initiative with European heads of state and government.

A plan that not only shocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but also his European allies. Japan and Canada joined in. Virtually everyone who does not want to abandon Ukraine in the decisive phase of the defensive struggle against Russia has come together.

The aim is to perhaps get the peace plan, which is simply unacceptable for Ukraine, back on track after all. And under massive time pressure. Trump wants a result by Thursday. His proposal envisages, for example, Ukraine ceding previously defended territories to Russia, limiting its military capabilities and NATO declaring a renunciation of any expansion. This would be tantamount to capitulation.

Forced capitulation, dictated peace?

For the Europeans, dealing with the American plan is a high-risk balancing act. They see the great risk that the security situation could deteriorate for them once again if far-reaching concessions are now made to the aggressor Russia.

At the same time, many heads of state and government are confronted with war-weary voters at home who are increasingly questioning the costly support for Ukraine. In the meantime, the European Union and the member states have mobilized almost 190 billion euros.

Soldiers on the front line in eastern Ukraine. Many men are leaving their homes to avoid being called up for military service. sda

It is also viewed critically that since travel restrictions have been eased, many young Ukrainian men are leaving their homeland for the EU to avoid being drafted into military service. The question is why the country should continue to be supported if not even young Ukrainians want to fight for the future of their country.

Hardly any leverage against Trump

The problem for the Europeans is that they have hardly any leverage against US President Trump. A number of leading politicians have openly admitted in the past that trying to support Ukraine without the USA would probably be futile. Quite simply because the necessary military capabilities are lacking.

For example, American Patriot air defense systems are considered indispensable for the foreseeable future in order to defend Ukrainian airspace against Ukrainian drones and missile attacks. The same applies to US intelligence and long-range missile launchers.

In addition, the costly and risky attempt to do so would probably be very difficult to communicate to the population in a number of countries. Even today, far-reaching plans for more support for Ukraine can no longer be implemented within the EU because they require unanimous approval and countries such as Hungary and Slovakia are blocking them.

Europeans want to make Trump change his mind

The Europeans therefore now want to try to convince Trump that implementing the current plan would also be extremely dangerous for America. They can argue, for example, that it could motivate China to forcibly annex Taiwan.

Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Keir Starmer. (from left to right) Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The hope is that things could go the same way as in the summer. Even then, after the personal meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, there were great fears that Ukraine would be forced to agree to a peace treaty.

However, the Europeans then managed to persuade Trump to change his mind. A planned second meeting in Budapest has not yet materialized. Instead, Trump even had new sanctions imposed on Russian energy companies.

Contradictions over the authorship of the plan

During the night, there was an unusual public contradiction over the authorship of the plan. Two US senators stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had informed them in a telephone call that the plan had not originated in Washington. Republican Senator Mike Rounds explained that the plan had been brought to the US government by a representative of Russia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. sda

The non-partisan Senator Angus King said, referring to the conversation with Rubio, that the plan was "essentially the Russians' wish list".

A short time later, however, the minister contradicted them on Platform X and emphasized that the USA was the author of the plan. It serves "as a solid framework for the ongoing negotiations". It had been drawn up by the USA and was based on "suggestions from the Russian side, but also on previous and current contributions from Ukraine", Rubio wrote.

First contact on Sunday

But what exactly will happen next? Today sees the first direct contact between the USA and Ukraine and its most important European allies at the level of foreign policy advisors to the heads of state and government.

Germany, France and the UK will be present in Geneva. The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently also President Donald Trump's security policy advisor, is also expected to attend. However, there was no official confirmation of this at first.

The city of Geneva. The US peace plan will be discussed here on Sunday (archive). sda

A delegation from the USA is likely to have already arrived in Geneva on Saturday, according to US sources. According to Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Steve Witkoff and the special envoy are due to travel to Switzerland on Sunday. The Ukrainian delegation is also expected to arrive by then.

Two documents on the table

After this meeting, it will be clearer whether there is a chance of putting the US peace initiative on a broader footing that the Europeans can also support. They are going into the meeting prepared and sent proposals for amendments to Washington on Saturday.

So there are two documents on the table when the negotiations begin in Geneva on Sunday. There will then only be four days left until the deadline set by Trump. There was a glimmer of hope on Saturday evening. In Washington, Trump denied a reporter's question as to whether his peace plan was the final offer. "We're trying to end it one way or another," he added.