Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for almost 1000 days. There is no end in sight. Nevertheless, there is talk of possible negotiations or deals. What are the chances of peace?

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia has been waging its war of aggression against Ukraine for almost 1,000 days.

There is no end in sight.

Nevertheless, there is talk of possible negotiations or deals.

What are the chances of peace? Show more

More than 12,000 civilians killed, tens of thousands of soldiers killed and a good 300,000 war casualties on the Ukrainian side alone, as well as dozens of destroyed towns and villages, are among the results of the Russian invasion so far. The estimated war damage in Ukraine is over 750 billion euros. Russia's war of aggression will last 1000 days this Tuesday (November 19).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has since presented several plans to end the conflict. Here are some questions and answers on the situation ahead of the third winter of war and the prospects for a peaceful solution:

Russia is still advancing in Ukraine - how great is the pressure on the Ukrainian armed forces?

The situation for the Ukrainian troops along the front is becoming increasingly critical. The main problem is not so much the lack of supplies of ammunition and weapons. Despite increased mobilization, Kiev is primarily lacking motivated soldiers.

The number of deserters is growing. Of over 60,000 cases this year, almost 10,000 were registered in October alone. According to observers, the number of unreported cases is likely to be far higher. Added to this are the losses through death, injury or captivity. Major Russian frontline breakthroughs could only be a matter of time.

President Zelensky has drawn up a "peace formula", a "victory plan" and now an action plan - how does he envisage a solution to the conflict?

Zelensky is not officially backing away from the "peace formula" he presented in the fall of 2022. The core demand remains a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory within the 1991 borders. As this seems hopeless by military means, Zelenskyi only concedes that not all occupied territories have to be recaptured. They could also be returned by negotiation - how, he left open.

In addition, Kiev rejects Moscow's demand that it renounce its membership of NATO, which is enshrined in the constitution. With his "victory plan" presented this fall, Zelenskyi raised the stakes even higher and demanded that the Western allies be invited to join the NATO military alliance during the war.

Russia's army is making daily gains - how much potential is there?

Since the capture of the fortress of Avdiivka near Donetsk at the beginning of the year, Russian soldiers have advanced around 40 kilometers to the west. The territorial gains are small but steady.

The strategically important town of Kurakhove in southern Donbass is on the verge of falling. Pokrovsk, Chassiv Yar and Torezk are also under serious threat. In the north, the front along the Oskil River is crumbling. If the important railroad junction of Kupjansk falls, Russian troops are also likely to retake Lyman and threaten the last conurbation under Kiev's control in the Donbass around Sloviansk.

However, Moscow's losses are enormous. There are no exact figures, but according to Western estimates, over 115,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and more than half a million wounded - and the number is rising. This limits the Russians' potential for conquest in the long term.

Ukrainian troops continue to occupy villages in the Russian border region of Kursk - how and when can Russia regain control there?

The Russians have amassed 50,000 soldiers there, including around 10,000 North Korean fighters. The aim is to drive the Ukrainians out of the country with a major offensive by the time Donald Trump takes office in the USA.

Under no circumstances does Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin want to give up core Russian territory in the event of a possible freeze in the war. So far, however, the Russian attacks have been unsuccessful with heavy losses.

Ukraine may be able to hold its positions and stop the Russian troops. The surprising decision by US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against military targets on Russian territory could slow down the Russian wave of attacks near Kursk. Ukraine could later use this new "free pass", which Zelenskyi has been asking for for months, to target other military targets in Russia.

The West criticizes Russia for having no real interest in negotiations - so how does Moscow envisage an end to the war?

Although Moscow repeatedly emphasizes its willingness to negotiate, it sets tough conditions. Putin has recently emphasized several times that Kiev must not only write off joining NATO, but must also relinquish the occupied territories. The Kremlin leader caused a stir when he said at the Waldai political discussion forum at the beginning of the month that the people in the territories controlled by Russia should decide for themselves where the border goes.

Konstantin Remchukov, editor-in-chief of the Russian daily newspaper "Nezavisimaya Gazeta", recently wrote that the Kremlin has become aware that Ukraine is an independent country with its own identity; a country in which many no longer want to have anything to do with Russia.

It sounded like a confirmation of this thesis when Putin remarked at the Valdai Forum that Ukraine has a future as a "sovereign and independent country", but only if it remains neutral and does not allow itself to be turned into a tool of the West directed against Russia. At the same time, he hinted that he would be prepared to make a deal with US President-elect Trump, for example.

Trump has announced his intention to end the war quickly - how does he envisage this?

Trump himself has not yet commented on this. However, the Wall Street Journal reported on ideas from his circle. One of them is that Ukraine should commit to not joining NATO for at least 20 years in order to continue receiving US military aid.

There is also talk of a demilitarized zone along the front line. The zone would not be secured by Americans, but by Europeans, according to informed sources. At the same time, the newspaper's sources qualified that Trump would ultimately decide on the US approach.

How likely is it that the USA will cut off aid to Ukraine?

At the very least, it cannot be ruled out that the aid could be reduced - or that threats could be made to force Ukraine to negotiate. With Trump's election victory, Republicans are now coming to power who have long claimed that the USA is spending too much money on supporting Ukraine.

Last year, Trump's prospective National Security Advisor Mike Waltz wrote with regard to the Republican majority in the House of Representatives: "The era of blank checks for Ukraine from Congress is over." At the same time, however, he said that the USA had the leverage against Russia to lift the restrictions on the use of American weapons supplied to Ukraine.

In addition, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is currently spending a lot of time with Trump, could have an influence on future Ukraine policy. Musk and his confidant David Sacks have long advocated a swift end to the war. Musk also pushed forward with his own peace plan two years ago. This included referendums in the territories occupied by Russia, which would have effectively anchored them in Russian hands.

Germany is the most important supporter of Ukraine after the USA - what will happen after the break-up of the traffic light coalition?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised Ukraine unwavering help - as long as it is necessary. It is true that further aid to Ukraine also depends on the outcome of the early federal elections in February. But even if the CDU, which is leading in the polls, wins the election, German support is likely.

It could even increase with the risk of further escalation if a possible chancellor Friedrich Merz makes good on his threat and delivers the Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine - with the intention of hitting military targets far into the Russian hinterland. Scholz, who spoke to Kremlin leader Putin on Friday for the first time in almost two years and wants to continue the dialog with Moscow, continues to categorically reject this.

What could a solution to the conflict look like?

So far, there is no solution in sight. However, there is increasing talk of diplomacy to end the war. President Selensky is also talking about it more and more frequently. Chancellor Scholz has so far warned against a dictated peace and emphasized that a solution is only possible in agreement with Kiev.

Russia warns that the war will continue as long as the USA and other Western allies continue to supply Ukraine with weapons - and that Kiev's aim is to inflict a strategic defeat on Moscow so that it can never attack another country again.

dpa