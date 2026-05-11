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Rapid development on the front line How cheap shotgun drones are changing the war in Ukraine

Dominik Müller

11.5.2026

A few weeks ago, the first videos of Ukrainian shotgun drones caused a stir. Now more and more footage of such missions is emerging - while drones are already being used on the front line with machine guns or even as minelayers.

11.05.2026, 12:57

Military observers have long been talking about a technological race in the skies above Ukraine. As soon as a new drone tactic appears on the battlefield, the next adaptation often follows.

Inexpensive FPV drones in particular have changed the war because they can hit targets precisely and cost only a fraction of the price of conventional weapon systems. Both sides are therefore constantly trying to develop new countermeasures and possible uses.

Always new ideas from the air

Many of these developments first become known via Telegram channels and military bloggers. New videos of experimental systems circulate there almost daily - often improvised, but surprisingly effective. Experts assume that such drones will be used even more frequently in the future.

The video above shows which spectacular new systems can currently be seen on the front line.

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