China is facing a gigantic task: by 2050, it wants to have surrounded its deserts with a green belt of trees. The project celebrated a partial success at the end of November 2024. And in Africa, the Sahara is under threat.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Great Green Wall, officially known as the Three-North Shelter Forest Program, is a gigantic reforestation project in China that aims to curb the spread of deserts.

The program was launched in 1978 and is due to be completed in 2050.

In November 2024, the Chinese government was able to announce a partial success: The 3046-kilometre-long Taklamakan Desert Green Belt is complete.

A similar project has been underway in Africa since 2005, which is also called the Great Green Wall project and is modeled on China's green wall.

You are probably familiar with the Great Wall of China, the architectural marvel made of stone and brick that stretches along long stretches of the historic border in northern China. But you've probably never heard of the Great Green Wall of China.

Unlike its ancient counterpart, it is a living wall made up of forests and plants and is designed to prevent China's deserts from spreading further south.

4500 kilometers of forest

The Great Green Wall project recently reached a key milestone: the first major section was completed at the end of November 2024: A green belt over 3000 kilometers long that surrounds the Taklamakan Desert.

How the Great Green Wall is being built in China One of millions of trees that have been planted around China's deserts over the last four decades. By 2050, all three major Chinese deserts are to be surrounded by a green belt. Image: REUTERS This drone image gives an idea of the effort that goes into planting the edges of the deserts. The green belt around the Taklamakan Desert alone is over 3000 kilometers long and up to several kilometers wide. Image: IMAGO/Xinhua Square grids of grasses are laid out by hand on huge areas to prevent the sand from being blown away. The trees are then planted in this grid. Image: REUTERS Workers water recently planted trees outside a village on the edge of the Gobi Desert. Critics of the Great Green Wall project fear that the trees will use up the water that the farmers will then lack. Image: REUTERS Many trees form the green belt that is supposed to protect people from sand and devastation. Over the past four decades, the tree planting program of the Three-North Shelter Forest Program has contributed to a quarter of China's land being forested. In 1949, it was only 10 percent. Image: REUTERS

By 2050, China's green wall will cover an area of no less than 3.9 million square kilometers, covering 42 percent of China's land area, at least according to Chinese government sources.

Green wall against the Sahara

A "Great Green Wall" is also being built in Africa. The project, which has the same name as the Chinese flagship project, is modeled on the latter, but has only been underway since 2005.

Billions of US dollars have already been invested in the project, which aims to stop soil degradation and desertification in the south of the Sahara. However, only 30 percent of the targets have been achieved in recent years. Can this project still be successful?

In the blue News video report, we introduce you to both reforestation projects, explain the differences between them, how their chances of success are assessed and what lessons the players have already learned in the initial phase.

