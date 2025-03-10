China's government under President Xi Jinping wants to spend more money to support the country's economy. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

China is aiming for an economic reorientation by promoting consumption and postponing investment. However, the implementation of this strategy faces major challenges.

The Chinese government plans to promote domestic consumption by subsidizing purchases such as household appliances.

Instead of further infrastructure projects such as high-speed train lines, the economy is to be strengthened through direct incentives for consumers.

Western analysts warn that a consumer-driven economy could weaken central government control, while Beijing sees the change as protection against external shocks.

China has announced its intention to reshape its economy by promoting consumption rather than investment. Premier Li Qiang declared at the National People's Congress in Beijing that the country would take on more debt in order to increase consumption.

Purchases to be subsidized

In the past, China's economy focused on the construction of infrastructure projects such as airports or the construction of new high-speed train lines.

However, this strategy led to inefficient investment and depressed consumption. The pro-government economist Xu Hongcai emphasizes that this structural error should now be corrected by focusing on consumption.

One important step in this direction is the subsidization of purchases. Economic expert Li Daokui is optimistic that the government will support the purchase of household appliances such as refrigerators and ovens with discounts. These programs, which previously existed at provincial level, are now to be extended nationwide.

Experts doubt the plan

However, the transition to a consumption-oriented economy faces challenges. Many authorities are focused on planning infrastructure projects. In order to support the change, incentives are to be created, such as the redistribution of VAT for electric cars: this now benefits the city in which the car is sold.

Western experts express doubts about the speed and scope of the reforms. A consumer-oriented economy would mean that people have more control over the flow of money, which could limit the power of the central government. Nevertheless, economist Xu argues that strengthening the domestic economy is crucial to counter external shocks - such as US tariffs.

Whether China consistently implements this economic change will become clear over the course of the year, especially when the Communist Party adopts its next five-year plan.

