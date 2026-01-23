In just a few weeks, an internet joke turned into a mass movement. What began as a satirical response to a derogatory remark about unemployed young people is now mobilizing millions of young Indians—both online and in the streets. This is increasing the pressure on Narendra Modi’s government.

Here's what it's all about The “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) is a new protest movement in India. What began as satire now mobilizes millions of people online and in the streets.

The catalyst was a controversial comment by a judge who referred to unemployed young people as “cockroaches.” The movement primarily criticizes youth unemployment and the education system.

The CJP gained momentum following a scandal involving entrance exams, after exam questions had been leaked in advance. Many young people see this as a symbol of a broken system. Summary created with

What is the Cockroach Movement?

The “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) is a political youth movement in India. It was founded on May 16 by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke—originally as a joke. But it quickly turned into a serious protest group. On Instagram, the official account now has (as of July 24) 25.9 million followers.

"Cockroach Janta Party" roughly translates to "Cockroach People's Party"—a parody of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing conservative and Hindu nationalist party, the "Bharatiya Janta Party," or "Indian People's Party." By comparison: The Bharatiya Janta Party was founded in 1980, is the country’s largest party, and has 9.4 million followers on Instagram.

The membership criteria for the “Cockroach Janta Party” were phrased in a satirical manner: Anyone who considers themselves lazy, unemployed, chronically online, and eager to debate is welcome to join.

Religion, caste, or gender, on the other hand, play no role.

How did the movement come about?

Many young Indians have long been dissatisfied with the conditions and poor future prospects in their country. The CJP was sparked by and named after remarks made by Chief Justice Surya Kant, who, during a hearing, referred to young, unemployed Indians as “cockroaches” and “parasites”: “There are young people who are like cockroaches. They can’t find a job or a place in a profession.”

Later, he backtracked and said he had only been referring to young unemployed people who had falsified their diplomas. But his remarks stuck. Especially since unemployment among young Indians is a huge problem.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly young, are taking to the streets in India. Rafiq Maqbool/AP/dpa

India is the world's most populous country and has a very young population: About 65 percent of its approximately 1.5 billion inhabitants are under 35 years old, and the median age in the country is 29.

The overall unemployment rate in 2025 was 3.1 percent, but it was significantly higher—9.9 percent—among 15- to 29-year-olds. Among college graduates under the age of 25, it was as high as 40 percent. The rate would be even higher if not for the fact that so many Indians take jobs for which they are overqualified.

What are the “Cockroaches” demanding?

The CJP is primarily protesting against shortcomings in the Indian education system and calling for better future opportunities for young Indians. One source of their frustration is a scandal surrounding the entrance exam for medical school, the so-called “National Eligibility cum Entrance Test” (NEET).

Many spend months or even years preparing for this difficult exam in the hope of a better future. Families spend all their savings and go deep into debt to prepare their children for it. According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, more money is spent on private tutoring in India than the government’s entire higher education budget.

Nearly 2.3 million young people took the exam in May. A few days later, however, it was declared invalid. A government investigation revealed that the exam questions had been leaked beforehand. The questions are said to have been sold to students for a large sum of money.

Weeks later, the candidates had to retake the exam—a severe blow for many. According to media reports, the psychological strain was so severe for some young Indians that they took their own lives.

Narendra Modi's government is being accused of failing to take responsibility for the debacle. The protesters are demanding a full investigation into the case and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

For many members of Gen Z and the millennial generation in India, the CJP has also given voice to a deeper dissatisfaction—with an education system in crisis and a job market that systematically lets them down. “In a system that resembles a sewer, even cockroaches learn to survive,” says an AI-generated video from the protest movement.

How does the movement operate?

The first demonstration took place in Delhi in early June. People also took to the streets in other Indian cities. Since then, there have been several protests involving tens of thousands of participants. Many rallies in Delhi take place in the square near the Jantar Mantar observatory, which is why they are sometimes referred to as the Jantar Mantar protests. Some protesters are even camping there.

The “Cockroaches” repeatedly emphasize that they want to protest peacefully. They sing songs, hold up signs, and announce their demands.

Many older people are also showing solidarity with the young protesters. For example, the well-known Indian engineer, inventor, and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk (59) began a 26-day public hunger strike at the end of June to support the protests.

In other countries as well, such as England and Germany, solidarity protests took place in front of the Indian embassies.

How is the government responding?

For a long time, Narendra Modi’s government tried to ignore the protests. When demonstrators attempted to march on the parliament building on Monday, the police used tear gas and batons against them. Many people were injured. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called the police response “absolutely brutal.”

On Friday, Sonam Wangchuk officially ended his hunger strike. According to an Instagram post, the government assured him that the “issue of accountability in the failing exam system” would be debated in the Indian Parliament. He was also promised that the families of the young people who had committed suicide in connection with the NEET exams would receive appropriate compensation. Furthermore, no criminal proceedings would be brought against the CJP youth who had been protesting peacefully.

On Thursday, Narendra Modi spoke out publicly for the first time about the protests. On the platform X, he wrote: “Nothing is more important than the well-being and future of our youth! We have decided to introduce fast-track procedures to ensure swift and consistent punishment for those involved in the leakage of exam papers.”

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is still in office. Representatives of the CJP announced that the protests will continue until he is removed from office.