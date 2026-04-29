Trump gave a press conference in a tuxedo after the incident. Keystone

Were the shots in Washington staged? No matter how many times the question can be answered with a clear "No!" - many people are fascinated by the mere thought of a conspiracy. Why?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you After shots were fired at the correspondents' dinner in Washington, conspiracy theories quickly spread claiming that the attack was staged.

Experts explain the susceptibility to such narratives with psychological patterns and the rapid spread on social media.

The dynamic reinforces political polarization and can permanently undermine trust in politics and science. Show more

A masked man sits in front of the camera in a dark room and repeatedly mentions one name: Cole Allen. In a calm voice, he lists apparent facts, connections. He doesn't draw a conclusion - that should be obvious from the short Instagram video. There is supposed to be much more behind the shots fired at the correspondents' dinner in Washington, something that is being concealed. And now the world around US President Donald Trump has one more conspiracy story to tell.

Similar videos, some with different narratives, have appeared on social media many times over the past few days. Sometimes the narrators - often men - show themselves, sometimes an AI voice can be heard. A post on X that is more than three years old and contains only the name of the shooter, Cole Allen, is cited as apparent evidence. If you want to believe it, it's made easy: there's more to the shooting!

Conspiracy narratives "appeal to our primal human intuition to assume patterns, intentions and plans behind things", psychologist Roland Imhoff from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz told the German Press Agency. "This hyperactive agency detection helps us to better understand our social environment, but also to perceive the world as controllable."

The narrative of the staged attack

The university professor draws a comparison with classic narrative structures from ancient tragedy to Hollywood blockbusters: "There are villains who pursue sinister plans (and are to blame for the deplorable state of the world), but who can be put out of action by heroes and heroines." British psychologist Karen Douglas from the University of Kent says that basically "anyone can be susceptible to conspiracy theories in the right circumstances".

Security forces during the incident at the White House. Keystone

The narrative of the currently most common story is quickly explained: the attack by the lone perpetrator, who tried to storm into the ballroom armed, is said to have been staged. In places, a link is drawn to Israel. Trump's opponents among the conspiracy narrators believe that the US president is using this to distract attention from his misguided (war) policy and boost his popularity ratings. The US midterms will be held at the end of the year - the stakes are high for Trump.

Immediately after the incident, the US company Newsguard, which specializes in misinformation and trust ratings for news sources on the internet, counted 80 million views of posts on X alone that spread this "staged shooting" narrative. The speed surprised even Trump. "Normally it takes a little longer. Usually they wait about two or three months before they say something like that," he told CBS.

The evening, your fucking POS, went EXACTLY AS PLANNED.



Yet another staged assassination attempt totally orchestrated in which Karoline Leavitt said BEFORE hte event "shots will be fired." https://t.co/QZDyFbAI4U — Thomas Savino (@tjsavino) April 26, 2026

The danger of spreading on social media

Imhoff describes the rapid spread as a danger. "If conspiracy narratives about an event come before the actual news, i.e. they are the first thing I read about an event, then they get into the privileged position of being heard first," said the psychologist. "This often has an advantage in terms of memory, but also in the subsequent processing of information that is absorbed and weighted against the background of what has already been heard."

Staged? Fox News cuts off caller after she says the husband of Karoline Leavitt the White House Press Secretary told her "You need to be very safe, there are some..." Just before the shooting last night.



[image or embed] — BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) 26. April 2026 um 12:42

Trump's supporters are also playing a part in interpreting the mysteries built up around the shooter. They can now point the finger at his opponents and claim that conspiracy narratives are being used in a deliberate attempt to harm the US president. One conspiracy serves the other, creating an endless mirroring of accusations. This is not new territory for Trump - hardly any conspiracy narrative stands alone.

Conspiracy narratives are "difficult to contain"

There are also countless articles on the assassination attempt on the then presidential candidate in July 2024, after which Trump stylized himself as the great leader with a bleeding ear. Meanwhile, a connection is also being drawn to the Washington shooter.

Conspiracies are also being spread about the fatal attack on Trump's supporter Charlie Kirk in September 2025. And it doesn't always have to be gunshots. The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is also being used by the makers of conspiracy ideas - as is the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which provokes new conjectures every day.

"It's easy to find and spread conspiracy theories on social media. People who are interested in them come across them almost immediately," said psychologist Douglas. "Once conspiracy theories start circulating, they are difficult to contain - especially when some facts are still unknown."

The stories are encouraged by the sometimes bizarre constellation of people around the US president and by his own manner. Trump himself spreads wild stories, including about climate change and the previous governments under Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The US president mobilizes his supporters "above all by polarizing and demonizing his opponents", said Imhoff. The experts warn of the danger of unforeseeable consequences. Conspiracy narratives "can turn people away from mainstream politics and science and lead to more extreme political views and anti-science attitudes," said Douglas. "They may seem entertaining and harmless to some, but in many cases they are potentially much more dangerous."

Video from the department