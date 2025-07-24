Videos on Platform X are said to show the crash site. X

An ancient plane has crashed in the Far East of Russia. There were 49 people on board the An-24, including children. The An-24 is one of the oldest types of passenger aircraft still in operation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An An-24 passenger plane has crashed in Russia.

The plane had previously disappeared from radar.

The An-24 is one of the oldest types of passenger aircraft still in operation. Show more

A passenger plane has crashed in eastern Russia. This was announced by the Russian Civil Defense. According to Governor Vasily Orlov, 49 people were on board the plane, which was on its way to Tynda in the Amur region on the border with China.

The aircraft, an Antonov An-24, disappeared from the radar in the afternoon (local time) shortly before reaching its destination. It was on its second approach to Tynda when the signal disappeared, according to the authorities. However, the crew had not previously reported any problems with the aircraft.

Rescue workers found the burning wreckage of the plane around 15 kilometers from the airport.

It is unclear whether there are any survivors. There is no official information on this so far. No survivors were initially discovered from the air. The rescue work is being hampered by difficult-to-access terrain with moors and taiga. So far, no rescue helicopter has been able to land at the scene of the accident.

Plane had previously broken down

The plane had taken off from the city of Khabarovsk. After a stopover in Blagoveshchensk, it was supposed to land in Tynda.

While rescue workers are trying to reach the scene of the accident, the search for the cause of the crash is ongoing. The An-24 aircraft was considered to be old. As has since become known, there have been several incidents involving it in recent years.

Since 2018, the Russian aviation supervisory authority Rosaviatsiya has officially identified four safety-related incidents involving the aircraft. That year, the An-24 skidded off the runway in the Siberian city of Irkutsk near Lake Baikal and crashed into a light pole. The left wing was damaged. However, no people were injured.

In 2022, there was a dangerous approach to another aircraft in the airspace during a flight. In the same year, the An-24 had to turn back shortly after take-off because the generator failed. In March 2025, the crew asked for permission to return shortly after take-off because a radio system on board had failed.

The local authorities deny that the aircraft had technical problems before the crash. No anomalies were found during a technical inspection before take-off. Nor did the crew report any problems during the flight, they say.

Tabloid newspaper fuels speculation

In contrast, the Russian tabloid "Komsomolskaya Pravda" wrote, citing the brother of an on-board mechanic, that there had been technical problems. "They solved them somehow". The flight was then delayed due to bad weather. "They took off two hours later."

The on-board mechanic's girlfriend, however, contradicted this account. "He wrote that another plane had defects, not his. He didn't write anything about his, everything was as normal," the paper quoted the young woman as saying.

The authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against the airline for violating safety regulations.