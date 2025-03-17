Donald Trump has hung many pictures in his office. KEYSTONE

In his second term of office, Donald Trump has redecorated the Oval Office with a large number of pictures and golden ornaments. Some of the decorations come from Mar-a-Lago.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has extensively redesigned the Oval Office since taking office.

He has opted for sumptuous decorations with numerous golden elements and a significantly increased number of portraits of former presidents.

He personally selects the paintings and ornaments. Show more

Trump not only changes the government and international politics. He also spends a lot of time redecorating his office in the White House. This is reported by "CNN".

Every president has the right to design the White House in his own style. Trump uses this freedom to put up numerous pictures and ornaments. Since he took office, the Oval Office has been decorated with even more gold.

During his time in office, Trump has more than tripled the number of portraits of former presidents in the Oval Office. Where there were six portraits under Biden and two under Obama, there are now twenty.

The paintings come from the national collection and were personally selected by Trump.

Trump chooses the decorations himself

Golden decorations are also a striking feature of the new furnishings. Gilded figures, medallions and rococo mirrors adorn the office. Here too, Trump is surrounded by far more objects than his predecessors.

Behind the scenes in The Oval Office at The @WhiteHouse where President Trump added more portraits🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/BuMcyYb1tM — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 5, 2025

Trump's staff say that he himself decides how the office is decorated. For the first paintings he had hung, he knew from the outset which former presidents were to be shown, after which he looked through catalog after catalog of potential portraits from the national collection. Once he had found one, he turned his attention to the frames, according to the employees. There he preferred darker colors.

In addition to the historical portraits and golden ornaments, Trump has also placed personal items in the Oval Office. A replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy and an old photo of him and his father are part of the decoration. There is also a picture of his mother in the room.

The redesign of the office is an ongoing process. Even two months after taking office, Trump continues to add new decorative pieces. Some of these objects remain permanent, while others are replaced after a certain period of time. One example of this is a map of the "Gulf of America", which temporarily stood next to his desk.