US President Donald Trump is making one U-turn after another in the conflict with Tehran. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Peace negotiations, the Strait of Hormuz, uranium: Donald Trump's contradictory statements on Iran are causing no end of confusion - even within his own ranks.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump is causing confusion and chaos in the conflict with Iran with contradictory statements.

For example, the US President claimed that a deal with Tehran had practically been agreed - a denial from Tehran followed immediately.

Trump also announced the departure of his Vice President for a second round of peace negotiations in Pakistan. However, JD Vance was still in Washington at the time.

Trump also made a U-turn on the issue of fuel prices. Show more

It is well known that Donald Trump has a loose relationship with the truth. But in the conflict with Iran, the US President is taking the news chaos to extremes with contradictory and sometimes false claims - and is thus jeopardizing a possible peace.

Trump has repeatedly made confusing statements on the status of talks with Iran and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. His claims have been refuted by the Iranians and sometimes even by himself. Donald Trump is not only causing a great deal of confusion at the diplomatic level - but also within his own ranks.

"Deal" or not?

According to the USA, its most important goal is to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Even before the first meeting in Pakistan on April 11, Trump declared that the US and Iran would work together to eliminate enriched uranium - or "nuclear dust", as the US president calls it. "Many of the 15 points have already been agreed," Trump said, hinting at a solution. However, both sides left Islamabad without an agreement - due to irreconcilable differences.

Nevertheless, the US President has since repeatedly indicated that an agreement is in sight. On Friday, Donald Trump said that a deal was within reach, adding that Tehran would "never again" block the Strait of Hormuz, had "agreed to everything" and, in particular, had declared its willingness to hand over enriched uranium to the USA.

However, Tehran promptly issued a firm denial. A transfer to the USA was never an option. "Enriched uranium is as sacred to us as Iranian soil and will not be transferred to any place under any circumstances," said the statement from Tehran. And on Sunday, Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz once again because the US, for its part, continued its blockade of Iranian ports.

"Will destroy every power plant and every bridge"

Despite signals to the contrary from Tehran, the US president simply carried on at the start of the week. Fox News reported on Monday morning, citing Trump, that "an agreement will be signed tonight". But as late as the afternoon, the US president denied that there was any time pressure for an agreement.

And even after Trump declared that Tehran had already agreed to most of the terms, he again threatened to destroy the country's civilian infrastructure if Iran did not accept his demands: "We're offering a very fair and reasonable deal, and I hope they take it, because if they don't, the United States will destroy every single power plant and every single bridge in Iran."

Is Vance coming to Pakistan?

On Sunday, high-ranking government officials announced that Vice President JD Vance would travel to Pakistan again for a new round of peace negotiations. But Trump himself told the TV stations the opposite. Vance would not be coming to Islamabad due to security concerns.

Trump's comments triggered a flurry of activity in the White House. Staff attempted to correct Trump's claims and told reporters behind closed doors that Vance would indeed lead the delegation to Islamabad, as reported by the Washington Post.

The president's misstatements about his running mate's travel plans continued on Monday. He told the "New York Post" during a morning phone call that Vance, Witkoff and Kushner were already on their way to Islamabad and would arrive there on Monday evening (local time). But just a short time before his supposed landing in Pakistan's capital, the Vice President's motorcade was seen in front of the White House.

Another flurry of activity at the White House: government officials rushed to correct Trump's statements and announced that Vance was expected to leave on Tuesday and arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday.

But as Donald Trump kept his staff on their toes, Tehran had already announced that it would not take part in the peace talks. According to the state news agency IRNA, Washington's exaggerated demands, unrealistic expectations, constant changes of opinion, repeated contradictions and the ongoing naval blockade made participation impossible.

Fuel prices

Donald Trump is under considerable pressure domestically due to soaring fuel prices, particularly in view of the midterm elections in November. By then, prices will be "about the same" as they are now, Trump admitted.

A few days later, however, he reprimanded his energy secretary for making a similar statement, claiming that a gallon of fuel would not fall below the price of three US dollars again until 2027.

Chris Wright was "totally wrong", said the US President. Instead, prices would fall "as soon as this is over". Experts repeatedly point out that prices at petrol stations could remain high even if the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.