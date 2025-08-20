Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to expand his power. Archive image: Keystone

Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Donald Trump is going on the offensive: The 79-year-old is preparing to undermine the American political system in its entirety with three measures. Rules? They no longer count for anything.

Texas bizarre: Democrats who have returned to the state are under permanent police surveillance until the vote on new constituencies.

Democrat Nicole Collier, who refused to sign a document to this effect, is locked up in the parliament in Austin.

Donald wants to abolish postal voting because it is "corrupt" and "fraud".

Vladimir Putin has also encouraged him in this: no country carries out postal voting. But: postal voting does exist in Russia.

Permanent state of emergency: Donald Trump justifies many of his initiatives with "national security" - and thus circumvents the separation of powers. Show more

"Oh, that would be wonderful" - this is what Donald Trump says in conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky about the prospect of no elections being held if the country were at war.

"You like the idea," his guest remarks with a smile. Selensky himself is open to the idea of holding elections in Ukraine, if only they could be held safely.

Even "NewsMax" does not miss this unusual scene: "Trump jokes about canceling elections in times of war", headlines the right-wing channel, which seems a little uneasy about the matter.

No wonder, because the president's latest moves are enough to make those who abide by the basic rules of democracy laugh. Here are three points as proof.

Redistricting: Democrats under guard in Texas - politician jailed

The menu sounds dry, but the Republicans manage to spice up the dish. What happened? Here is a quick overview:

High Noon in Texas Because the Republicans only have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, Donald Trump has called on Texas to give him five more seats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Governor Greg Abbott wants to pass a corresponding redistricting, although this is only ever due when the census is taken - i.e. in 2025 instead of 2030.

The Texas Democrats have fled their state in order to overturn the minimum attendance requirement for voting.

Donald Trump wants to overturn the postal vote by decree because it is "fraud". The Democrats would also benefit.

Trump states that Vladimir Putin thinks the same way and that no normal country has postal voting. Yet they do exist in Russia. Show more

The latest development: 30 of the 56 Democrats who fled have now returned to Texas. The vote on the constituencies can therefore still be held before the end of the specially convened special session. The opponents want to go on the offensive and will challenge the result legally anyway.

Although the Democrats are obviously running for the hills, Greg Abbott is taking astonishing measures: He has had those affected sign a paper in which the politicians must agree to be permanently monitored until the ballot.

For Texas Democrats to leave the Texas State Capitol today they had to agree to go into DPS (police) custody and sign this "permission slip". Because Rep.Collier didn't sign she is still in the House chambers. If she tries to leave they will arrest her.



This is beyond illegal.

Until 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, they must be accompanied by a police officer at all times. Only Nicole Collier is not going along with this: In protest, the MP has had herself locked in the parliament in Austin. She is not going along with the coercion, the 52-year-old emphasizes combatively.

NEW: "I've had enough…I'm refusing to back down." Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier speaks to MSNBC from the Texas State Capitol. She is stuck there after the Texas GOP required police surveillance as condition for release. She is refusing to sign a waiver for the law enforcement escort.



— MSNBC (@msnbc.com) 19. August 2025 um 04:01

And that's not all: because the Governor of California has announced that he will also redistrict the constituencies in his state, the Speaker of the House of Representatives is launching another counter-attack.

"Gavin Newsom should spend less time trampling on his state's laws for a stealth grab for power and more time trying to change the disastrous, radical left-wing policies that are destroying California," the Independent quotes Mike Johnson as saying. That will not work, it continues.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) vowed to fight the proposed new California congressional district map, not because he believes in democracy, but because Newsom's map could cost him his job.

Johnson, the third most powerful man in the USA on paper, is not only ignoring the behavior in Texas. In contrast to Abbott, Newsom is also linking the redistricting to a vote in which Californians have a say.

Trump wants to overturn the postal vote

Donald Trump has announced his intention to ban postal voting by decree. It is "corrupt" and "a scam". "The Democrats want it because they have terrible policies," said the 79-year-old at the Ukraine summit in the White House on August 18.

He then claims it would even benefit his political opponent: "If you have absentee ballots, not many Democrats get elected." The consensus is that the Republicans receive fewer postal votes.

Trump goes on to say that the postal vote is "bigger than anything to do with redistricting". "We will have no more country", the New Yorker threatens. The most important things are "borders and free and fair elections".

On his Truth Social platform, Trump also rails against postal voting, which he says is "ten times more expensive" than voting by ballot. Incidentally, Vladimir Putin reinforced his opinion, as Trump revealed to Fox News after the Alaska summit.

Trump admits Putin manipulated him without him even knowing it:



"Putin said something -- one of the most interesting things. He said 'your election was rigged because you have mail in voting.' He said, ' …-- no country has mail in voting."

"He said: 'Your election was postponed because you have absentee ballots. He said, 'No country has absentee ballots.' It's impossible to have absentee voting and fair elections," Trump says, though it's unclear whether the last sentence is from Putin or a realization from Trump.

The fact that Putin of all people is talking about fair elections is quite something. Even better: Russia has postal voting. But the Kremlin leader told the US president that Trump had won the 2020 election "by a wide margin" - and that "with you" there would have been no war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin (left) and Donald Trump on August 15 in Anchorage at the press conference after the Alaska summit. KEYSTONE

"You lost the election because of the postal vote," Putin told Trump. And that, of course, is music to his ears. The Russian president should be pleased to have once again thrown sand in the gears of democracy in the USA.

According to experts, postal voting is extremely secure, which is probably the reason for Putin's propaganda: However, because voting rights are a matter for the states, it remains questionable whether Trump's decrees are legally binding at all.

Permanent "imminent danger"

If the police want to search a house, they need a search warrant. If they want to lock someone up, they need an arrest warrant. Unless there is imminent danger - then these rules do not apply.

But if the police constantly see imminent danger, they break the restrictions that have actually been imposed on their work - and we would be living in a police state.

Tourists are amazed: National Guard in front of Union Station in Washington on August 18. KEYSTONE

This is how Donald Trump works in a figurative sense, criticizes the "Huffington Post" and headlines: "Donald Trump hopes he doesn't have to go to court when he declares everything 'national security'".

Trump fires 500,000 civil servants? Officially justified with national security. Trump withdraws union protection from 75 percent of civil servants? Because of national security. Not to mention the wave of deportations or the National Guard deployments in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

"If everything can be a national emergency or a threat to national security or a foreign policy issue, then basically all constitutional powers are ceded to the president," says Shirin Sinnar, a law professor at Stanford Law School. "And that can't be in the spirit of the Constitution."

This aspect will still occupy the US Supreme Court. How it responds will be groundbreaking for the separation of powers and the political system in the USA.