How did sex offender Jeffrey Epstein find his victims? New research reveals the role of the modeling industry and unknown contacts in his network. The case also extends to the White House.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Jeffrey Epstein case, the media have published new details about the recruitment of the victims of the convicted sex offender and multimillionaire.

According to the report, model scouts in both the USA and Europe played a major role in recruiting young women who fell into Epstein's abuse network.

In the meantime, the affair continues to have repercussions in the White House and the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The USA should finally deal with issues other than Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump recently demanded at a press conference. No wonder: even though things have seemed to have calmed down somewhat recently, the case of the convicted sex offender and multimillionaire who died in prison continues to have far-reaching repercussions that extend into the US government and the White House.

Most recently, Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna increased the pressure on the US Department of Justice. Massie claims to have seen unredacted Epstein files containing high-profile names from Hollywood, the music industry, the aristocracy and politics. Massie is threatening to make these public in Congress under the protection of parliamentary immunity.

In addition, according to media reports, Trump's dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to testify before Congress on the question of whether Trump had given her instructions to keep certain Epstein files under lock and key. Operational oversight had been the responsibility of her deputy and Trump's former personal defense attorney Todd Blanche - numerous accusations of a conflict of interest followed.

In addition, there are new unproven allegations from former Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro, as reported by the US media outlet "Daily Beast".

According to the report, Ungaro claimed in a now deleted recording that Donald Trump and his wife Melania did not meet by chance at a party in 1998, as officially claimed, but that Melania had been smuggled into his entourage as Jeffrey Epstein's escort. Melania Trump had already denied links to Epstein in April.

Recruiting young women from the modeling industry

Meanwhile, the modeling industry and its role in the Epstein case is a central focus of current developments. The industry apparently served the financier, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, as a systematic tactic for recruiting young women: as the Washington Post revealed in a comprehensive analysis of the US Department of Justice files, Epstein cultivated a close network of industry insiders, some of them less well-known, after his first release from prison in 2009.

One of them is Ramsey Elkholy, a former New York modeling agent. According to the newspaper, the files show years of e-mail correspondence between him and Epstein, which is characterized by numerous sexualized innuendos. Shortly after Epstein's release in 2009, Elkholy offered Epstein, who was still under house arrest, a supposed "welcome gift" - a six-foot model.

According to the Washington Post, he wrote in an email: "I was blown away the first time I met her in person and immediately wanted to rip her clothes off. I really want you to meet her, and now she says she wants to meet you, so it would be a shame if you don't see her before she leaves the country."

"Everyone wanted to be in the same room with Epstein"

Elkholy, who now lives as a musician in California, justified his behavior to the "Washington Post" with purely financial and strategic interests. He had tried to benefit from Epstein's extensive contacts with fashion giants such as Victoria's Secret and designer Vera Wang in order to advance the careers of his models, on whom he earned a ten percent commission.

"Everyone wanted to be in the same room as Epstein," the Post quotes him as saying. Everyone was trying to get something for themselves. He also showed remorse with regard to his drastic choice of words in the emails: "The reason it all looks so terrible to me is my fecal language. I was just stupid, because that language wasn't based on anything that actually happened at all." None of Epstein's victims would be connected to him.

Scouts for Epstein in Europe too

Epstein's actions, however, were by no means limited to the USA: At the beginning of June, investigations by NDR, WDR and "Süddeutsche Zeitung" revealed that his middlemen also targeted young women in Europe. At least 19 European victims could be identified by name, but the number of unreported cases is immense.

The alleged scouts had approached women throughout Europe and promised them an international career. The photos of the women were then forwarded to Epstein. His criteria were strict: young, white, thin, without tattoos, without piercings and with as youthful a physique as possible.

Between 2005 and 2019, a single scout alone is said to have sent images of at least 52 different women to Epstein. In addition to the well-known model entrepreneur Jean-Luc Brunel, who has since died, other agents are now increasingly being targeted by investigators.

"A very grim reality"

Meanwhile, resistance is mounting against the structures that, according to research, helped over a thousand young women fall into Epstein's network: dozens of models signed letters of protest in March, initiated by Sara Ziff, the director of the non-profit organization Model Alliance. They are calling for a full investigation into how the fashion industry was able to act as Epstein's recruitment channel.

"There's a reason why so many survivors were aspiring or working models," the Washington Post quotes Ziff as saying: "Hopefully people are beginning to realize that there's a glamorous facade on the one hand and a very grim reality for many of us on the other."

Abuse ring operated for years

Multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein had run an abuse ring for years with the help of his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, to which numerous young and sometimes underage women fell victim. After his re-arrest, Epstein died in his prison cell on August 10, 2019 at the age of 66 before a possible further sentence. The autopsy report stated suicide as the cause of death.

Many influential people and celebrities from politics, entertainment and business are said to have been associated with him and his network. Epstein's friends are said to have included former Prince Andrew and US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. More and more details have come to light following the release of the Epstein Files 2025.

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