The chief lawyer at Goldman Sachs, Kathryn Ruemmler, has resigned. AP Photo/Charles Dharapak/Keystone (Archivbild)

The chief lawyer at investment bank Goldman Sachs resigns after emails between her and Jeffrey Epstein were made public. Answers to the most important questions.

Oliver Kohlmaier

Kathryn Ruemmler has had a glittering career. She once worked for Barack Obama in the White House and was most recently chief lawyer at Goldman Sachs.

Now new documents reveal the extent of her contacts with Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, Ruemmler resigns. Who is the woman - and what was in the emails?

What happened?

Chief legal counsel Kathryn Ruemmler will leave Goldman Sachs on June 30, as the bank confirmed to the Financial Times, the New York Times and the Bloomberg financial service, among others.

It had previously become clear from the recent publication of large quantities of Epstein documents that Ruemmler's links to him were far closer than previously known.

Ruemmler's resignation is the most prominent in the financial sector to date. Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon said that Ruemmler would be "missed", but that he respected her decision and accepted her resignation.

Who is Kathryn Ruemmler?

Kathy Ruemmler was born in Richland in the US state of Washington. After earning a bachelor's degree in English, she earned a doctorate in law from Georgetown University Law Center, where she was also editor-in-chief of the Georgetown Law Journal.

In her late 20s, she worked as an advisor to then-President Bill Clinton and quickly earned a reputation as an astute lawyer. Between 2001 and 2007, she served as a federal prosecutor. She held a senior position on the Department of Justice's Enron Task Force and delivered the plea in the trial of former Enron executives Kenneth Lay and Jeffrey Skilling, who were both convicted.

Her political career then took off in 2009 when she worked in the Department of Justice for Barack Obama's administration. After working as a lawyer, she finally joined the top management of the renowned investment bank Goldman Sachs in 2020, where she held the position of General Counsel.

As a young prosecutor, Kathryn Ruemmler - here with colleague Sean Berkowitz - took action against the energy company Enron. AP Photo/Pat Sullivan/Keystone (Archivbild)

What was in the emails?

The emails between Kathryn Ruemmler and the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein show, among other things, that she advised him on media issues and received expensive gifts from him. During this time, Ruemmler worked as a lawyer.

Ruemmler was in regular contact with Epstein between 2014 and 2019 and appears in around 10,000 documents.

With the current knowledge about Epstein, the wording in the emails seems strange. For example, Ruemmler wrote in an email in December 2015 after Epstein had booked and paid for her first-class trip to Europe: "I adore him."

And just a few months before Epstein's arrest in 2019, the top lawyer wrote: "I totally got decked out by Uncle Jeffrey today! Jeffrey boots, handbag and watch!"

The emails also show that she advised Epstein on how to respond to a 2019 media inquiry about the apparently special legal treatment he had received because of his connections.

Other emails show that she asked Epstein to get her a post on Facebook. She also gave him general advice on how to respond to media coverage of his crimes.

Why is she resigning now?

First, the Wall Street Journal discovered an indication in the documents that Ruemmler was one of the people who called Epstein immediately after his arrest. The newspaper cites handwritten notes from FBI employees. These were also published by the Department of Justice.

Afterwards, Ruemmler repeatedly tried to distance herself from the emails and other documents. When asked, she also refused to resign from her top post.

"I had no knowledge of any ongoing criminal behavior on his part and did not know him to be the monster he turned out to be," she told the news agency Reuters at the beginning of February. However, Epstein admitted to promoting prostitution with a minor in 2008, long before Ruemmler began working for the financial mogul.

Goldman Sachs had also initially denied that Kathryn Ruemmler could lose her job because of her links to Jeffrey Epstein.

In the end, the pressure became too great. Ruemmler told the Financial Times: "I've come to the conclusion that media attention related to my past work as a criminal defense attorney is becoming a distraction."