Three million pages about Jeffrey Epstein are making headlines around the world - and at the same time providing fodder for disinformation. blue News uses specific examples to show how photorealistic AI fakes are circulating and how they can be unmasked.

Among those affected are Mira Nair (mother of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky.

Many of the circulating images are AI-generated or photomontages - clues are provided by inconsistencies, reverse searches and technical verification tools. Show more

On January 30, the US Department of Justice published around three million pages in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case. The new documents are attracting massive international attention - and are also being used to spread false information and manipulated images.

Some accounts are using the increased attention surrounding Epstein as an opportunity to link political figures with supposedly "incriminating" images. Goal: maximum reach, maximum outrage.

blue News shows you which fakes are currently circulating.

AI images of Mira Nair and Zohran Mamdani

At the center of a recent case is Indian-American director Mira Nair, the mother of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Although Nair is mentioned in documents in the database, false conclusions were drawn on social media.

In the days following the publication, users circulated images that allegedly show Nair together with a child (allegedly Mamdani) near Epstein as well as Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. It is therefore clear that these images are fake and AI-generated - they do not appear in the published documents.

According to the AFP news agency, an analysis using Google's recognition tools revealed watermarks that indicate AI generation. In addition, the abbreviation "DFF" appears on the images, which, according to AFP, leads to a parody account on X that produces "high-quality AI content" - and itself ironically comments that the images are deliberately constructed in such a way that they are not plausible "in terms of time".

Fake photo of Mira Nair with Jeffrey Epstein

This also applies to another image that has been circulated by users on the networks in recent days. The photo suggests that the famous film director Mira Nair is on a beach with Jeffrey Epstein.

Analysis using the verification tool InVid-WeVerify, which was co-developed by AFP, indicates that the image was created using artificial intelligence.

A reverse search also shows that the image had never been shared on the internet before February 2, 2026. This clearly indicates that it is an AI fake.

Photomontage with Selenskyj

The Mayor of New York Zohran Mamdani and his mother are not the only personalities being targeted on social networks.

Another viral example is a picture showing Jeffrey Epstein hugging a young man who strongly resembles Volodymyr Selensky combined with the question: "Devinez qui est ce jeune homme?" In German: "Guess who this young man is."

However: there is another photo of Epstein hugging Ghislaine Maxwell. Details such as the ring and the wearer of the dress match - it is therefore a photomontage that reinterprets the original.

Simple tricks for identifying fake content

The mechanism behind such false information is almost always the same. A real, emotionally charged topic such as the Epstein case generates a high level of attention and at the same time lowers the critical distance of many users. Individual names mentioned in extensive documents are taken out of context and interpreted as supposed evidence of personal misconduct. In a further step, AI-generated images or targeted photomontages provide the seemingly visual "evidence" that supports the desired narrative and emotionally charges the claim.

The decisive factor here is that the mere mention of a person in documents does not automatically mean criminal or morally reprehensible behavior. It is precisely this distinction that is often lost in social networks - partly out of ignorance, partly deliberately. Visual fakes further reinforce this effect because images are perceived as particularly credible and dispel doubts more quickly.

To protect yourself from such manipulation, the fact checkers advise simple but effective checks. Skepticism is particularly advisable in the case of images that appear conspicuously "perfect" or seem to illustrate a scandalous claim with pinpoint accuracy.

A reverse search can provide clues as to whether an image already existed in a different context or has only recently appeared. The context is just as important: does the image even appear in reliable archives, official databases or reputable media - or is it only circulating on social networks?