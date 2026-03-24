Donald Trump looks at a guitar he autographed at the Elvis Presley estate Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 23. Bild: Keystone

On Monday, Donald Trump holds a round table on the subject of security. It is well known that those close to the president like to talk at his mouth. However, the most recent level of slurring leaves us speechless.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump held a roundtable on security with several officials on March 23 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Stephen Miller and Kash Patel outdo each other with praise for their boss. Online posts call a spade a spade.

The president's visit to Graceland, dedicated to its former owner Elvis Presley, is also a talking point. Show more

"Slack-jawed Trump, 79, struggles to stay awake during epic slimefest", etches "The Daily Beast". Isn't that a bit harsh?

Well, there is picture evidence. For some, it shows that the 79-year-old is in danger of dozing off. For his fans, the New Yorker is playing five-dimensional chess with his eyes closed.

Trump is out pic.twitter.com/a7HaBIv8nQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

But where are we here anyway? Welcome to Memphis, Tennessee. The US President is holding one of his public cabinet meetings on March 23. On site, the members of the National Guard finally have a job to do, blasphemes "The Tennessee Holler": they fill the empty rows in the hall on the spot.

On the bright side- it looks like they finally found something for the National Guard to actually DO in Memphis… act as seat-fillers for Trump & @MarshaBlackburn & @GovBillLee’s publicity stunt today 🫤



[image or embed] — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 23. März 2026 um 19:03

The "round table" is held at the local National Guard base, which fits in with the theme of "Making America Safe Again". I wonder if the stage set with lots of guns will spread a sense of security?

From left: Bill Lee, Republican governor of Tennessee, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Gady Serralta of the U.S. Marshals Service. Bild: Keystone

Then the slime parade can begin. Stephen Miller, Trump's adviser on homeland security, kicks things off.

What his boss has achieved in closing the borders and in terms of public safety is "a national miracle that will be studied not just by the next generations, but for centuries to come," says Miller.

"Kash, let's see if you can top that"

"Thank you, Stephen," Trump acknowledges the tribute to the applause of those present, before turning to his FBI director: "Kash [Patel], let's see if you can top that. It's going to be tough, Kash."

"That's tough," says Patel. But: He has set his sights on something.

"When I look around here, I see - and am reminded again - why we have the greatest warriors on God's green earth. [...] I'm reminded that Americans exist to protect this country day in and day out. They did then, as we do now. But what they didn't have then," Patel turns to Trump, "is you."

Miller: What President Trump is doing is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come.



Trump: Kash, see if you can top that.



Patel: Mr. President, thank you for delivering the safest country on God's green Earth pic.twitter.com/G8HTyAcVd8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 23, 2026

Patel is on a roll: Trump funded police and military alike and did everything he could to protect lives. "They put on a show for the world. You've allowed us to go out and catch gang rapists, rapists, murderers and drug dealers at record levels."

Wildest dreams - "thanks to you"

Patel gets personal: "As the ninth FBI director [...] I'm living the wildest dream you can imagine, sir, and it's thanks to you." And because the state is cracking down under Trump, he is giving "every single child in Tennessee that dream", the FBI boss said: "You inspire this nation."

«Thanks to your brilliant leadership, millions of dreams are being lived.» Kash Patel an Donald Trump

So much pathos reminds the X-Channel Republicans against Trump of "North Korea vibes" - the "dear leader" Kim Jong-un sends his regards. And other social media commentators also let their mockery run free. The explanation for the first post: "Crawling into the A****" means "sticking your nose in the A****".

doing a deep dive pic.twitter.com/EeZpgPvo9C — EJW (@TedWilcox7) March 23, 2026

My 10 year-old son overheard this clip and said “Dad is this what you call boot licking?” pic.twitter.com/EmaMpSdnXI — The Metanarrative (@certaresnovis) March 23, 2026

same cult energy pic.twitter.com/PTitZfoBuX — Brandon Powell (@brad3141592653) March 23, 2026

What Trump and the King of Saudi Arabia are saying

Is it actually also about politics? A little bit. For example, Trump talks about Iran. There is no war being waged there, but a "military operation" - the US President seems to have learned from his Russian counterpart.

Stephen Miller is obviously already fed up with the subject of Iran - if the boss can see that!

MEMPHIS ABC 7 catches a DEEP SIGH from Stephen Miller as Trump peddles his ever-changing justifications about Iran



[image or embed] — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 23. März 2026 um 19:10

And what about Iran now? "We're having really good discussions now. They started last night. A little bit. The night before. And, uh, I think they're very good. They want peace and have agreed not to acquire nuclear weapons."

Tehran denies direct contacts.

Trump goes on to reveal frankly that there could have been a compromise that would have ended the budget freeze on airport security. However, the president only wanted to accept the offer if the Democrats also gave their nod to his electoral law reform. An agreement is therefore off the table - the monster queues at US airports remain.

In MEMPHIS — Trump says he told Republicans not to make any deal for TSA funding until he gets his voter suppression bill passed… then in the next breath says Dems are to blame for long airport lines 🤔



[image or embed] — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 23. März 2026 um 19:25

And: a year and a half ago, the whole world was still laughing at the USA and thinking that the country would not survive. That's what the King of Saudi Arabia told Donald Trump.

Trump: "We're in a position we haven't seen. We're respected. You know, our country now is respected all over the world. A year and half ago we were a laughingstock. The King of Saudi Arabia told me."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 23. März 2026 um 18:09

Graceland: "Would I have beaten Elvis in a fight?"

After this round table, Trump visits Graceland, Elvis Presley's mansion. This clip suggests that the fawning of his ministers does him no good: The singer was "the most famous person on the planet", says Trump and asks flirtatiously, "Think about it, who could be more famous than him? Nobody comes to mind."

Trump at Graceland: "He's the most famous person on the planet. Let's see -- who else would be more famous than Elvis? Nobody that I can think of. See."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 23. März 2026 um 20:07

It must have been a long day for the 79-year-old, which could explain this scene - when the president is told that Elvis also boxed, Trump asks: "Would I have beaten Elvis in a fight?"

TRUMP: Could I have taken Elvis in a fight? GRACELAND WORKER: I don't know? You might. I think he would've been respectful enough to let you win



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 23. März 2026 um 20:09

For once, they don't talk so tough: Elvis would probably have refused such a duel for reasons of respect, Trump is told in reply.