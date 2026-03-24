Embarrassing songs of praiseThis is how hard his ministers suck up to Trump
Philipp Dahm
24.3.2026
On Monday, Donald Trump holds a round table on the subject of security. It is well known that those close to the president like to talk at his mouth. However, the most recent level of slurring leaves us speechless.
24.03.2026, 17:50
Philipp Dahm
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Donald Trump held a roundtable on security with several officials on March 23 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Stephen Miller and Kash Patel outdo each other with praise for their boss. Online posts call a spade a spade.
The president's visit to Graceland, dedicated to its former owner Elvis Presley, is also a talking point.
But where are we here anyway? Welcome to Memphis, Tennessee. The US President is holding one of his public cabinet meetings on March 23. On site, the members of the National Guard finally have a job to do, blasphemes "The Tennessee Holler": they fill the empty rows in the hall on the spot.
On the bright side- it looks like they finally found something for the National Guard to actually DO in Memphis… act as seat-fillers for Trump & @MarshaBlackburn & @GovBillLee’s publicity stunt today 🫤
The "round table" is held at the local National Guard base, which fits in with the theme of "Making America Safe Again". I wonder if the stage set with lots of guns will spread a sense of security?
Then the slime parade can begin. Stephen Miller, Trump's adviser on homeland security, kicks things off.
What his boss has achieved in closing the borders and in terms of public safety is "a national miracle that will be studied not just by the next generations, but for centuries to come," says Miller.
"Kash, let's see if you can top that"
"Thank you, Stephen," Trump acknowledges the tribute to the applause of those present, before turning to his FBI director: "Kash [Patel], let's see if you can top that. It's going to be tough, Kash."
"That's tough," says Patel. But: He has set his sights on something.
"When I look around here, I see - and am reminded again - why we have the greatest warriors on God's green earth. [...] I'm reminded that Americans exist to protect this country day in and day out. They did then, as we do now. But what they didn't have then," Patel turns to Trump, "is you."
Miller: What President Trump is doing is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come.
Patel is on a roll: Trump funded police and military alike and did everything he could to protect lives. "They put on a show for the world. You've allowed us to go out and catch gang rapists, rapists, murderers and drug dealers at record levels."
Wildest dreams - "thanks to you"
Patel gets personal: "As the ninth FBI director [...] I'm living the wildest dream you can imagine, sir, and it's thanks to you." And because the state is cracking down under Trump, he is giving "every single child in Tennessee that dream", the FBI boss said: "You inspire this nation."
«Thanks to your brilliant leadership, millions of dreams are being lived.»
Kash Patel an Donald Trump
So much pathos reminds the X-Channel Republicans against Trump of "North Korea vibes" - the "dear leader" Kim Jong-un sends his regards. And other social media commentators also let their mockery run free. The explanation for the first post: "Crawling into the A****" means "sticking your nose in the A****".
What Trump and the King of Saudi Arabia are saying
Is it actually also about politics? A little bit. For example, Trump talks about Iran. There is no war being waged there, but a "military operation" - the US President seems to have learned from his Russian counterpart.
Trump: "Democrats call this period of time a war. We call it a military operation."
And what about Iran now? "We're having really good discussions now. They started last night. A little bit. The night before. And, uh, I think they're very good. They want peace and have agreed not to acquire nuclear weapons."
Tehran denies direct contacts.
Trump: "We are now having really good discussions. They started last night. A little bit. The night before that."
Trump goes on to reveal frankly that there could have been a compromise that would have ended the budget freeze on airport security. However, the president only wanted to accept the offer if the Democrats also gave their nod to his electoral law reform. An agreement is therefore off the table - the monster queues at US airports remain.
In MEMPHIS — Trump says he told Republicans not to make any deal for TSA funding until he gets his voter suppression bill passed… then in the next breath says Dems are to blame for long airport lines 🤔
Graceland: "Would I have beaten Elvis in a fight?"
After this round table, Trump visits Graceland, Elvis Presley's mansion. This clip suggests that the fawning of his ministers does him no good: The singer was "the most famous person on the planet", says Trump and asks flirtatiously, "Think about it, who could be more famous than him? Nobody comes to mind."
Trump at Graceland: "He's the most famous person on the planet. Let's see -- who else would be more famous than Elvis? Nobody that I can think of. See."