India has big plans for steel production and is accepting more greenhouse gas emissions as a result. (symbolic image) Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

India wants to produce more steel. But the plans are problematic: the expansion relies primarily on coal - and is slowing down the energy transition around the world.

India wants to double its steel production by the end of the decade. However, the massive expansion of capacity would mean that the country would jeopardize its own climate protection goals. It would also jeopardize a global goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the industry, according to a recent report by Global Energy Monitor. The organization monitors energy projects worldwide.

The report states that efforts to reduce climate-damaging emissions in steel production are being stepped up worldwide. However, in India, the world's second largest steel producer, the overwhelming dependence on coal-based technologies poses a major challenge.

"India is now leading the way in the global decarbonization of the steel industry," said Astrid Grigsby-Schulte, project manager at GEM and co-author of the report. If the country does not increase its plans for environmentally friendly steel production, the entire sector will miss an important milestone. "What is true for India is also true for the world."

Net zero in danger

Currently, up to twelve percent of India's greenhouse gas emissions are attributable to steel production. According to the report, this figure could double within five years if steel production develops according to the government's plans.

At the same time, India aims to produce 500 gigawatts of clean electricity by the end of this decade - enough to power almost 300 million homes. The South Asian country recently surpassed 100 gigawatts of installed solar energy, the majority of which came from installations over the past ten years.

India is also aiming for a net-zero balance by 2070, which means either eliminating all carbon dioxide pollution or offsetting it through other methods, such as planting trees that absorb carbon dioxide.

Steel production is one of the industries that produces the most greenhouse gases and is responsible for nine percent of global emissions. The International Energy Agency has set itself the target of switching 37 percent of global steel production to lower-emission electric arc furnaces by 2030. According to current forecasts, only 36 percent will be achieved worldwide - a shortfall that is mainly due to production in India.

India has too much cheap coal

India wants to increase its steel production capacity from 200 million to over 330 million tons per year by 2030. According to the new data, India accounts for more than 40 percent of the global capacity under development - around 352 million tons per year. More than half of this is based on coal-based technologies.

"India is the only major steel producing country that has so much coal-based capacity in the pipeline," said Henna Khadeeja, research analyst at GEM.

The Indian steel industry releases about 2.6 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of steel, which is about 25 percent more than the global average. China, the world's largest steel producer, has managed to reduce its emissions per tonne by recycling more steel and decommissioning older coal-based plants.

India's heavy reliance on coal for steel production is due to several factors: low-cost domestic coal, a relatively young fleet of blast furnaces with 20 to 25 years left in operation, and a shortage of natural gas and steel scrap.

"India has the potential to change course," said GEM's Khadeeja. Much of the planned capacity is only on paper so far. "This means that there is still a window of opportunity to switch to lower-emission technologies."