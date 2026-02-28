Impacts in Iran's capital Tehran. Bild: KEYSTONE

Iran is threatening the USA and Israel with retaliation. Medium-range missiles could be used to attack US bases throughout the Middle East.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the attack by the USA and Israel , Iran is threatening to retaliate.

The Iranians' considerable missile arsenal in particular could cause losses.

US bases are within range of the medium-range missiles and are likely to be targets of Iranian attacks. Show more

Iran reacted with drastic words after the attacks by Israel and its ally the USA began. "We have warned you. Now you have chosen a path whose outcome is no longer in your hands," said the head of the security commission, Ebrahim Azizi.

The USA and Israelis should take this threat seriously, as Iran is anything but defenceless. The considerable missile arsenal in particular could cause major losses for the attackers. However, it is unclear to what extent the stocks have diminished as a result of the 12-day war with Israel.

Farzan Sabet, Middle East policy analyst at the Geneva Graduate Institute, told Der Spiegel: "It is assumed that Iran's stockpiles of short-range missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles and drones are largely intact and represent the greatest threat on the Persian Gulf front and its immediate surroundings." There are no clear figures on the missiles, "but there are probably thousands or more," says Sabet.

The medium-range ballistic missiles are the greatest threat, as the New York Times writes. With a range of almost 2000 kilometers, they can reach US bases in Turkey and throughout the Middle East, including cities in Israel - causing great destruction and casualties.

American bases do not have a sophisticated air defense system like the Israelis with their Iron Dome and could therefore be particularly targeted by the Iranian army.

According to the Iranian armed forces, they attacked a US military facility as a quick reaction to the attacks by Israel and the USA. A US naval logistics center in the Gulf state of Bahrain was attacked with missiles, according to state radio.

Another target could be merchant ships and tankers in the Persian Gulf. Twenty percent of global oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and Iranian attacks could cause energy prices to rise immensely.

Massive cyber attacks by Iran are also a threat. Hackers could attack important institutions such as energy companies, military facilities and banks and cause chaos in the respective countries.