An Iranian strike on one of the most important US radar installations in the Gulf highlights a growing problem of modern warfare: cheap drones can challenge defense systems costing billions. Experts warn of a dangerous cost imbalance.

Qatar is home to one of the US military's most important surveillance facilities in the Middle East. The AN/FPS-132 early warning radar cost around 1.2 billion dollars and can detect and precisely track ballistic missiles from up to 5,000 kilometers away.

The system detects launching missiles, calculates their trajectory and supplies defense systems such as Patriot with data so that they can shoot down the projectiles. However, the system was never designed for slow, low-flying targets - such as drones or cruise missiles.

This could now be the radar's undoing. After the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Tehran declared that the system had been destroyed. Satellite images are said to actually show a hit on the facility.

Confirmed the AN/FPS-132 phased array radar in Qatar was damaged by Iran, thanks to an incredible image from our friends @planet



Debris from the damaged face has fallen on the roof of the main building and there is water runoff from the firefighting effort pic.twitter.com/AxzteEug7P — Sam Lair (@sam_lair) March 3, 2026

Some analyses assume that the radar was damaged but not completely destroyed. Nevertheless, the hit could significantly shorten the response time of US air defense in the Gulf because an important sensor of the early warning system is down.

From cheap weapon to factor X

The military damage is considerable - but experts see a strategic problem above all. An Iranian Shahed-136 drone only costs a few tens of thousands of dollars. A Patriot interceptor missile, on the other hand, costs around 3.7 million dollars per shot.

US Senator Mark Kelly warned in an interview with the US broadcaster CNN: "The Iranians are capable of producing a large number of Shahed drones and missiles - and they have enormous stocks." In the end, you end up with a "mathematical problem" because the defense is significantly more expensive than the attack. "Business Insider" military correspondent Sinéad Baker summarizes it this way: "The low-cost Shahed drone developed in Iran has unexpectedly become the decisive weapon in modern conflicts."

An Iranian Shahed 136 combat drone. Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Due to the cost imbalance, attackers can exhaust expensive defense systems with relatively cheap weapons. Military experts also see a dangerous gap. "The air defense of the Gulf states works well on the whole," says analyst Franz-Stefan Gady to Der Spiegel."But there is a gap when it comes to drones."

"The USA is also vulnerable from the air"

Iran is apparently relying heavily on this strategy. According to the New York Times, Tehran launched more than 2,000 combat drones in the first five days of the war. Russia has been using similar models for years in the war against Ukraine.

This is causing constant stress for the defenders: Ukrainian soldiers are fighting swarms of such drones every night. And even the USA and its allies in the Gulf region are currently unable to intercept all attacks.

Political scientist Christian Mölling explains to Der Spiegel: "The Americans are currently experiencing something that hardly occurs in their world of thought. They too are vulnerable from the air."

According to reports, several drones have already struck military facilities - including a US naval logistics center in Bahrain and a US base in Kuwait.

The background: drones are increasingly becoming the central tool of modern warfare. Analysts are now talking about a "battle of attrition from the air". States are deliberately deploying large numbers of inexpensive systems in order to overstretch their defenses and generate political pressure at the same time. Even if many drones are shot down, it is enough for a few to get through and cause damage.

Selensky offers help

Now Ukraine, of all countries, is offering help. President Volodymyr Zelensky explained on Platform X that the USA had asked for support in defending against Shahed drones.

We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against "shaheds" in the Middle East region. I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security. Ukraine helps… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2026

He has given instructions to provide the necessary resources and send experts to the Gulf states. "Ukraine helps partners who contribute to ensuring our security and protecting the lives of our population," said Selensky.

Military expert Catarina Buchatskiy told the Kyiv Independent:"Our greatest strength is constant data. We analyze hundreds of threats from the air every night and are constantly adapting our systems."

Ukraine makes demands

In practice, Ukraine is increasingly relying on cheaper countermeasures - such as electronic jamming systems, mobile air defense teams or even its own interceptor drones. This means that fewer expensive Patriot missiles need to be deployed. According to reports from the USA, American armed forces are now also considering adopting such methods.

However, the offer is not entirely altruistic. Ukraine urgently needs new Patriot missiles to defend itself against Russian attacks - and is now hoping for support from the Gulf states.

Military expert Mölling considers the approach to be clever: it is "strategically clever" to offer oneself as a partner to the countries in the region, he tells Der Spiegel. After all, many countries had long underestimated the threat posed by Iranian drones - "that is now backfiring on them".

The USA is said to already be working on new, cost-effective solutions for drone defense - such as better sensors or laser and microwave weapons. However, it is likely to be weeks or months before these are in use.

