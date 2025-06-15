Iran has used hundreds of missiles and drones in its attacks on Israel. The fact that there are not more victims on the Israeli side is due to a sophisticated protection system.

In its attacks on its arch-enemy Israel, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones in several waves. According to the Israeli military, it was able to intercept most of them with its own defense systems. In addition, the population sought shelter in bunkers, of which - unlike in Iran - there are said to be hundreds of thousands in the country.

Iron Dome protects against smaller projectiles

The Iron Dome developed by Israel specializes in intercepting rockets and projectiles over short distances. One battery of the defense system can protect a circular area with a radius of around seven kilometers.

The USA has invested several billion US dollars in its construction, development and maintenance. The Iron Dome is therefore seen as a symbol of the USA's role as Israel's protective power.

Whether against rockets from the Gaza Strip or projectiles from Iran, the system has been deployed several thousand times since its launch in 2011, according to Israeli figures. According to the annual report "Military Balance 2024" by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the Iron Dome has a success rate of more than 90 percent.

"David's sling" targets larger attackers

David's Sling, also developed with the USA, goes one step further in Israel's defense. Two batteries are enough to cover the entire Israeli territory. According to the USA, it invested around 2.4 billion US dollars (1.95 billion Swiss francs) in the development.

The system, also known as the Magic Wand, has been operational since spring 2017. Unlike the Iron Dome, it is designed to disable larger ballistic missiles and cruise missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers. According to the USA, Iran and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, which it supports, have such weapons.

Air raid shelters are part of everyday life

When the rocket alarm sounds and an air raid is imminent, people in Israel have been used to going to a bomb shelter for decades. There are said to be around one million such shelters across the country.

Many residential buildings have their own shelters. There are also such shelters under shopping centers, train stations and other public buildings.

A civil defense law passed three years after the founding of the state in 1951 stipulates that all residential and commercial buildings must have access to a shelter. This can also be integrated into a single apartment, secured with heavy steel doors.

Israeli cities are well equipped to provide healthcare in the event of war. For example, the Rambam Medical Center in the northern port city of Haifa can convert its underground car park into a complete war hospital within a very short space of time. Operating theaters, intensive care units and 2,000 beds will then be in operation on three floors.