Israel's air force has attacked Iran's uranium enrichment facility in Natans: This is how Jerusalem's military managed to hit the facility deep underground.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Star Wars", the Death Star is cracked through a ventilation shaft: that's not how it works with Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

Israel laid the groundwork for the apparently successful attack on the Iranian complex in Natan in April, October and December last year.

In the current attack, Tehran's radar systems and air defenses were first deliberately disabled.

Bunker-busting JDAM bombs destroyed the complex. Show more

Alongside the Fordo nuclear facility near Ghom, the Natans nuclear facility is one of two Iranian facilities in which uranium can be enriched. The complex in Natans is said to be 40 to 50 meters underground and protected by a 7.6-meter-thick wall.

This has apparently not been enough: pictures and videos from Natans show thick clouds of smoke over the area. The nuclear facility is said to have been completely destroyed, although official confirmation of the damage is still pending.

Iran's atomic agency chief has reportedly told Iranian media outlets that the Natanz nuclear facility has been completely destroyed.#Israel #Iran #Tehran #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/1na2gsioUN — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) June 13, 2025

How did Jerusalem's air force manage this attack? Without two basic preconditions, it would not have come this far: First, Israel took out Syria's air defenses in December in order to use the airspace to deploy its own tanker aircraft - read more here.

Targeting Iran's radar system and air defense

Furthermore, Benjamin Netanyahu laid the groundwork in April and October 2024: Following Iranian missile attacks on Israel, Jerusalem had retaliated - and specifically targeted Iran's air defenses. Radar systems and anti-aircraft missiles are said to have been destroyed near Natan.

#Breaking Israel hit the Natanz uranium enrichment facility multiple times, according to Iranian state television.



Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed the site was a target.



Natanz is a key part of Iran’s nuclear program, with centrifuges operating both above and below ground… pic.twitter.com/T2aoOsETpe — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) June 13, 2025

Iranian air defenses are also the first target in Israel's current strike: F-15, F-16 and F-35 jets are once again attacking radar systems and air defenses to pave the way for further waves. Jerusalem's forces are working their way from west to east.

Israeli aircraft destroyed Iran's Subashi radar site this morning, taking out a key radar and intercept command facility that controlled most of northwest Iran's airspace. pic.twitter.com/FnfBLPnVGO — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 13, 2025

The Israel Defense Force has announced the completion of a large-scale strike against air-defense systems and radars in Western Iran. Over the past few hours, Air Force fighter jets, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch, completed an extensive attack… pic.twitter.com/EUq4mGHHX1 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

IRGC Radar Site Piranshahr Iran-Iraq Border pic.twitter.com/QqtuP9HGeW — Kumari (@discovery_382) June 13, 2025

In this way, Israel's air force probably succeeded in advancing as far as the Natan nuclear facility in order to attack the Raad-2 air defense system there, which was apparently unable to stop the attack.

Based on satellite imagery of Natanz air defense sites, this was likely the launch site — a Ra’d-2 site equipped with a Sepehr-14 radar, which uses EO/IR for search and command guidance during tracking.



This gives it radar silence and immunity, leaving no detectable traces. pic.twitter.com/MVRfigu39K — آریان || Āryān (@BasedQizilbash) June 13, 2025

Final act: The bunker busters

The sequence of the Natans attack is therefore clear: F-35 stealth jets presumably form the tip of the spear, first firing anti-radar missiles at the radar installations. They track the radar waves back to their point of origin and take out Iran's air defenses. As a result, it is virtually blind.

As a result, Iran's surface-to-air missiles become the target, which are rendered harmless with relatively small GBU-39 glide bombs. Heavy, bunker-busting JDAM bombs from US production are then used to hit the underground nuclear facility.

🇮🇷⚡🇺🇸🇮🇱 — IDF published an infographic map of their targets in Iran since the start of the war:



⚫Black Spots: Commanders Assassinations

🟡Yellow: Nuclear

🔵Blue: Air defense systems

🔴 Red: surface-to-surface ballistic missiles

❗Dark red: nuclear scientists#Israel #tahran pic.twitter.com/LTVLh9Ly2A — Syed Osama Jahangir Shah (@Osama__jahangir) June 13, 2025

However, they are not used in the same way as in "Star Wars" when Luke Skywalker is able to destroy the Death Star because he hits a ventilation shaft that leads deep inside the mega-weapon.

Normally, even underground bunkers do not have an elevator that leads directly into them - and becomes a security risk. The entrances are usually some distance away - and lead at a shallow angle into the buried facilities.

A good portion of the facility, including the key enrichment halls, are buried deep underground.https://t.co/RR5ngAeapo pic.twitter.com/guHo8EzZHH — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 13, 2025

The solution for Jerusalem is nevertheless simple: heavy bombs are simply dropped from above onto the same sill until the protective soil has been removed and the bunker has become vulnerable.