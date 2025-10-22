Donald Trump and the US armed forces are making short work of drug smugglers in the Caribbean. Now accusations are being made that innocent people are also being targeted. US diplomatic relations with Colombia are suffering while experts argue about the legality of the operation.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 32 people have died since the US military began attacking suspected drug smugglers in the Caribbean on September 1.

For the first time, two people have survived such an attack. In the case of one Ecuadorian, it seems questionable whether he can be charged.

Colombia accuses the USA of the "murder" of a harmless fisherman. Donald Trump has responded by cutting off aid money and threatening Gustavo Petro. Bogota has recalled its ambassador from the USA.

"There must be a line between crime and war": A debate is raging in the USA about the legality of the killings. Show more

Donald Trump has declared war on the cartels - and is deploying the US armed forces in the Caribbean to target drug smuggling. At least 32 people have been killed since September 1.

Now, for the first time, two people have survived such an attack. They were allegedly on board a submarine that was attacked on October 16. "This vessel was loaded primarily with fentanyl and other illegal drugs," Donald Trump wrote when he posted the video of the attack. "There were four known drug terrorists on board."

Attacks by the US military on suspected smugglers September 1: 11 dead

September 15: 3 dead

September 19: 3 dead

October 3: 4 dead

October 14: 6 dead

October 16: 2 dead, 2 prisoners

October 17: 3 dead Show more

Two people are said to have died in the attack. The survivors are a man from Ecuador and a man from Colombia, who are fished out of the water by the US Navy. The men are to return to their home countries - to be imprisoned and charged, according to the US President.

Doubts about guilt

But apparently nothing will come of it. As the AP news agency claims to have learned from a source in Ecuador, the authorities there lack the basis for further action. "There is no evidence or indication that prosecutors or judicial authorities can safely assume" that the person transferred has committed a crime.

The Ecuadorian, who has been identified as Andrés T. and is already back home, is in good health - in contrast to the second accused from Colombia. This man had been seriously injured and was still being treated until he could be deported.

Although the government in Bogota has announced that it will "investigate this person in accordance with the law", behind the scenes Trump's new drug campaign is severely straining relations with Colombia, which was once considered one of the USA's closest allies in South America.

Petro accuses Trump of murder - Trump cuts aid money

On October 19, President Gustavo Petro accused the US of having "committed murder and violated our sovereignty in territorial waters" with an airstrike two days earlier. Fisherman Alejandro Carranza, who had no connection to the cartels, had been killed.

🚨💥#EXTRA | "Salieron de La Guajira y no es posible que haya sido en aguas internacionales" Audenis Manjarres, familiar de Alejandro Carranza, pescador presuntamente asesinado por bombardeo del ejército estadounidense.



Noticia en desarrollo pic.twitter.com/hG2G6ZVzKr — RTVC Noticias (@RTVCnoticias) October 18, 2025

According to Petro, his boat had drifted away after an engine failure: "We are waiting for explanations from the US government." This comes by return of post - via Truth Social: "Gustavo Petro is a leader of the illegal drug trade who promotes the massive production of drugs in large and small fields throughout Colombia," Donald Trump shoots back.

Washington will stop all aid payments to Bogota: Colombia's president is "insignificant", "unpopular" and has a "foul mouth" towards the USA: If Petro did not take action against drug cultivation, he would - "and not in a nice way".

Dispute over legality

The undiplomatic dispute on social media has escalated to such an extent that Colombia has recalled its ambassador from Washington, as reported by the Foreign Ministry on October 20. Petro has suggested to the Fischer family that they sue the USA, according to the New York Times.

“If I were a fisherman I wouldn’t want to go fishing”



Trump admits his blowing up boats in international waters based on (thin) claims of drug smuggling is hurting the fishing industry and clearing the ocean of boats pic.twitter.com/N8ytvnp2PB — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 16, 2025

The legality of Trump's actions is already the subject of controversy. The White House states that the smugglers are members of organizations that have been classified as foreign terrorists. "It gives the government the authority to take certain law enforcement measures or economic sanctions," explained lawyer Elie Honig on CNN in mid-September.

However, this does not include killings by military personnel. The argument of self-defense does not count, as there is no immediate danger to the lives of Americans. And there could also be no question of war because there was no armed conflict with a foreign country.

"There must be a line between crime and war"

Claire Finkelstein describes such attacks as "extrajudicial killings": "There is no justification for this under international law," explains the professor of national security law at the University of Pennsylvania. "It was not an act of self-defense. We were not in the middle of a war. There was no imminent threat to the United States."

The folks at Fox have decided that Trump went from being the ultimate peacemaker to the ultimate war monger as they championed what could led to an all out war with Venezuela. Jesse Watters seemed excited about it. We tried a "war on drugs' in the 1980s that failed miserably.



[image or embed] — Decoding Fox News (@decodingfoxnews.bsky.social) 17. Oktober 2025 um 11:17

The US government is relying on the same legal basis that his predecessor George W. Bush invoked after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. This includes the powers to capture and detain "unlawful combatants" and to use lethal force. This explains the current designation of "drug terrorists".

But: "There has to be a line between crime and war," John Yoo, who worked under President George W. Bush and now teaches at the University of California Berkeley, told Politico. "We can't just treat everything that harms the country as a military matter. Because that could potentially include any crime."

More videos from the department