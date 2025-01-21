An open microphone during the live broadcast of Donald Trump's inauguration causes a glitch. The TV station apologizes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the broadcast of Trump's inauguration, an interpreter could be heard making critical comments.

Phoenix explained the incident as a technical glitch and emphasized the high workload for interpreters at major events.

The new US president announced measures such as a national emergency on the southern border and withdrawal from the climate protection agreement. Show more

During the live broadcast of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President, a technical glitch occurred on the Phoenix news channel. The voice of a simultaneous interpreter was clearly audible during the broadcast when he made a critical comment: "Tell me, how long are you going to stick with this shit?"

The interpreter's comment, who apparently forgot that his microphone was still switched on, was only turned down by the control room after a delay. At the request of the "Tagesspiegel", the broadcaster explained: "Due to a technical glitch, the communication between the interpreter and the director was audible. This statement does not reflect the opinion of the broadcaster."

Phoenix emphasized that such errors rarely occur at major international events, as they work with experienced interpreters. Interpreters are under great time and work pressure at such events. "Despite the high level of concentration, something like this doesn't usually happen," said the broadcaster. The mishap was an unfortunate isolated incident.

Only two genders left

In his speech, Trump declared that he wanted to usher in a "golden age" and described himself as chosen by God to "make America great again". To applause, he announced that he would declare a "national emergency" on the southern border to limit migration and promised to deploy the armed forces.

He also declared that the USA would withdraw from the Paris climate protection agreement and would only recognize two genders in future. Trump also polarized the economy with the promotion of oil and gas, which he described as "liquid gold".