Israeli soldiers ride on a tank near the border between Israel and Gaza.

How can the Israeli economy cope with the high expenditure for the battles against Hamas and Hezbollah? Experts believe that the country may be forced to make painful decisions.

Israel's wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon come at a high cost, not only in terms of loss of life and suffering. They also swallow up a lot of money, and concerns are growing about the potential long-term impact on the country's economy. According to economists, Israel may be forced to raise taxes and make difficult choices between social programs and military spending. How much is the war costing Israel - and is the country still creditworthy? Answers to the most important questions:

Military spending

The Israeli government has drastically increased its monthly spending on the military. Before the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which triggered the Gaza war, it was the equivalent of 1.7 billion euros, and at the end of last year it was around 4.4 billion euros, according to the Stockholm Institute for International Peace Research.

According to the institute, the government spent a total of around 25.4 billion euros on the military in 2023, putting it in 15th place worldwide. Military spending accounted for 5.3 percent of annual economic output, compared to 3.4 percent in the USA and 1.5 percent in Germany. Of course, this all pales in comparison to Ukraine, which spent 37 percent of its gross domestic product on the fight against the Russian invaders.

Israel's army has reduced large parts of Gaza City to rubble.

Growth and manpower

Beyond military spending, the war has also created many other economic burdens in Israel. Conscription and extensions of military service have limited the supply of labor. Security concerns have discouraged investment in new businesses, and disruptions to air travel have kept many tourists away.

In the first three months after the Hamas attack, Israel's gross domestic product shrank by 5.6 percent - the worst figure of all 38 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The economy partially recovered, with growth of 4 percent in the first quarter of this year, but then only grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter.

In the Gaza Strip, however, the war has hit the economy - which was already suffering badly - even harder. There, 90 percent of the inhabitants have been displaced and the vast majority of people of working age have no job. According to the World Bank, the economy in the West Bank, where tens of thousands of Palestinian workers lost their jobs after October 7, 2023 and raids and checkpoints by the Israeli military have restricted freedom of movement, also shrank by 25 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

Is Israel still creditworthy?

One of the biggest concerns is that the fighting could come to an open end. This increases the risk of long-term consequences for the economy. The US rating agency Moody's has already taken this into account and downgraded Israel's credit rating by two notches to Baa1 at the end of September. According to Moody's, this is still considered a good to very good bond rating, but with a moderate risk.

How is Israel's economy doing overall?

The Israeli economy is not in danger of collapse. It is diversified and highly developed, with a well-funded information technology sector that supports tax revenues and defense spending. Unemployment is low and the TA-35 stock market index is up 10.5 percent on an annualized basis.

Israel began the Gaza war in the best economic condition in terms of national debt, says Zvi Eckstein of the Aaron Institute for Economic Policy at Israel's Reichman University. According to him, it was a relatively moderate 60 percent of GDP at the time and is now 62 percent - which is still tame compared to France at 111 percent mt and roughly on a par with Germany (63.5 percent).

The institute expects debt to rise to 80 percent of GDP, assuming that the fighting does not intensify noticeably and some kind of ceasefire or end to hostilities is reached by the end of next year. Even then, higher defense spending would be likely, especially if Israel were to maintain a military presence in Gaza after the war.

The 2025 budget assumes a deficit of less than 4 percent, which, according to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, ensures that the debt burden remains stable. But the credit downgrade will lead to higher borrowing costs, meaning Israelis are likely to face cuts in public services and higher taxes, according to Karnit Flug, former head of Israel's central bank. Eckstein also believes that such steps would be necessary to promote a post-war recovery and to pay for defense spending that is likely to continue to rise.

The Israeli government has set up a commission to make recommendations on the level of future defense spending and assess any impact on the economy.

How much US aid?

Israel has received a record amount of US military aid of at least €16.6 billion since the beginning of the Gaza war and the resulting further escalations in the Middle East, according to recent statistics from Brown University's Cost of War Project. Before that - since 2019 - it was 3.5 billion euros annually.

The USA has also provided Israel with non-military support in times of crisis, for example in 2003 in the form of loan guarantees amounting to 8.3 billion euros. These have not yet been fully exhausted and Israel could theoretically still use them to obtain more favorable loans.

