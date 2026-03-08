Top secret: How long will the ammunition last in the Iran war? - Gallery USA, Israel or Iran: Who will run out of ammunition first? (archive photo) Image: dpa The exact stockpiles of weapons are a closely guarded secret. (archive photo) Image: dpa The USA considers itself well prepared. (archive photo) Image: dpa Top secret: How long will the ammunition last in the Iran war? - Gallery USA, Israel or Iran: Who will run out of ammunition first? (archive photo) Image: dpa The exact stockpiles of weapons are a closely guarded secret. (archive photo) Image: dpa The USA considers itself well prepared. (archive photo) Image: dpa

In times of war, numbers are also important. But the very figures that could be decisive for the further course of the war are hidden from view.

One week of war, 3,000 targets attacked - "and we're not letting up": The US military once again provides information about the war in Iran on Platform X. The brief summary of the attacks, combined with the threat, is a demonstration of power. In times of war, numbers are also important.

While some are virtually trumpeted to the public, others are well-kept secrets: No one can say with certainty how large the arsenal of weapons of the individual warring parties is because no military openly discloses this information. But how the Iran war continues also depends on this.

USA: Weapons in places many people don't know about

For days, the question of how long the war can continue without running the risk of running out of ammunition has been discussed in the USA. Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, a member of the Armed Services Committee, warned that the US does not have an "unlimited supply", as reported by CNN.

The government rejects such concerns: the US has "more than enough capacity to not only successfully execute the Force Majeure mission, but to go well beyond it," claimed spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

She spoke of weapons caches in places that many people don't even know about. US President Donald Trump announced that US arms companies had agreed to significantly increase the production of sophisticated weapons. Details remained unclear.

Even before the war began, an alleged warning about the risks of engaging Iran from US Chief of Staff Dan Caine to Trump, in which he is said to have referred to shortages in weapons systems, made headlines.

Caine is said to have referred to the challenges of any major operation against Iran, as weapons stocks have dwindled due to Israel's support in the Gaza war and Ukraine against Russia, the Washington Post reported, citing insiders.

How long will Iran's stocks of missiles and combat drones last?

Iran's stockpiles of ballistic missiles and combat drones are also subject to strict secrecy. Media close to the Revolutionary Guards only report on alleged successes in the war. According to the Fars news agency, more than 500 ballistic and cruise missiles and at least 2,000 combat drones have been fired since the start of the war.

According to estimates by a conservative US think tank, Iran's armed forces had around 2,000 medium-range ballistic missiles and between 6,000 and 8,000 short-range missiles before the war. According to the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs, a significant proportion of these were fired or destroyed.

It estimated the number of medium-range missiles at between 40 and 340 on Saturday, and a good 75 percent of the launchers are said to have been destroyed. It is unclear how accurate the estimate is. Observers at the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also assume that many systems have been destroyed because the number of Iranian missile attacks has decreased.

Gulf states may face delicate balancing act

However, Iran also attacks with drones. When it comes to defense, the Gulf states in particular must hope that they do not run out of defensive missiles. Of the hundreds of missiles and drones aimed at the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, for example, some got through - even though most of them were apparently shot down.

If Iran continues its attacks for longer, the countries may have to decide which ones to fend off - such as those targeting populated and other civilian areas or important oil and gas facilities.

Details on air defense, such as the number of Patriot missiles that can be deployed, are also a well-kept secret in the Gulf. However, there are indications that the Arab countries could soon need support. The British Ministry of Defense, for example, announced that British fighter jets were helping with air defence in Jordan, Iraq and Qatar.

Ammunition stocks are a "key issue" in the conflict

Of course, there are no exact figures for Israel either, which is currently fighting on several fronts again - after two years of war in the Gaza Strip. After the war began, the Ministry of Defense instructed the country's major arms companies to accelerate the production of offensive and defensive weapons systems.

Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz considers the question of who runs out of ammunition first to be the "key question" of the conflict. However, he emphasizes that from Israel's point of view, the launching pads in Iran are much more important than the number of missiles. Because without them, no missiles can be fired.

"It is clear that they have suffered considerable damage in this area," explains Citrinowicz, who conducts research at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) think tank in Tel Aviv. "But I don't think we can reduce the number to zero."

Citrinowicz believes it is possible that the Iranians are preparing for a "second phase", in which the Yemeni Houthi militia could also participate alongside the Lebanese Hezbollah. The Iranians could count on the fact that "the number of our interceptor missiles will be so dramatically low that every missile they fire will have an effect", says the expert. He assumes that the Iranian leadership may be saving missiles in order to be able to overpower Israel's defense systems with the Houthi later on.