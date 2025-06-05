A tame Trump flatters Merz in the Oval Office - Gallery Donald Trump received Friedrich Merz with warm words in the Oval Office. Image: dpa Trump was decidedly friendly during the meeting, complimented Merz on his good English and largely avoided potentially contentious issues. Image: dpa A tame Trump flatters Merz in the Oval Office - Gallery Donald Trump received Friedrich Merz with warm words in the Oval Office. Image: dpa Trump was decidedly friendly during the meeting, complimented Merz on his good English and largely avoided potentially contentious issues. Image: dpa

Meetings with US President Trump in the Oval Office are unpredictable. The new German chancellor passes his test. But it remains to be seen whether this will be the start of a strong friendship.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The visit to US President Donald Trump in the White House was a test for the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

However, the meeting was extremely friendly and relaxed, with Merz largely leaving Trump to his own devices and the US President complimenting the Chancellor. Controversial topics were largely ignored.

Merz mostly spoke in Trump's native language and did not fail to express the Germans' respect and gratitude towards the USA in every one of his statements.

Trump was presented with a gold-plated facsimile of the birth certificate of Trump's grandfather, who was born in a wine-growing village in Rhineland-Palatinate. Show more

For the new German Chancellor,the visit to the US President was seen as a first real test. Donald Trump had given other guests a hard time during meetings in the Oval Office in recent months.

The meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of February, for example, was a humiliation in front of the world public that still has repercussions today. Trump also paraded South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a meeting in his office and tried to emphasize his accusation of "genocide" against white farmers with a video.

No interpreter for Merz

But there was no big showdown during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - more than that: the meeting was surprisingly peaceful and seemingly relaxed - also for one simple reason: the 78-year-old US President turned the press meeting in the Oval Office in the White House into a one-man show without any fuss.

Meanwhile, state guest Merz sat in an armchair in front of the fireplace and largely had to make do with the role of an extra. Trump's speaking time: an estimated 98 percent, Merz's speaking time: the rest. During the 40-minute press conference, questions were directed almost exclusively at the US President, with Merz being called in two or three times.

The Federal Chancellor appeared in the White House without an interpreter - a confidence-building measure. However, Merz had sought advice in advance from several heads of state and government who had already visited Trump: from Selenskyj, Ramaphosa, the Italian head of government Giorgia Meloni and the Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"It's always important not to talk for too long"

No scandal, no escalation over US criticism of the state of democracy in Germany. Under normal diplomatic conventions, Trump's monologue would nevertheless be an affront to the guest of state from Germany. Merz nevertheless seemed to take his host's flow of words with humor.

"It's always important not to talk for so long, but to talk briefly and let him talk" - this was Merz's motto going into what was perhaps the most important conversation of his still young time in office. And with the intention of remaining calm and friendly. The Chancellor stuck to this during the 40 minutes - and even heard a few words of praise from the President.

"Really great representative of Germany"

Merz was certainly a difficult interlocutor, said Trump. "You don't think I should call you easy, do you?" asked Trump. But then he continued with praise for the Chancellor: "He's a really great representative of Germany."

Furthermore, there was even praise for Germany's defense efforts, which Trump had previously sharply criticized. And the accusation by high-ranking representatives of the US government that Germany was restricting freedom of expression and marginalizing parties such as the AfD was not mentioned. Merz was prepared to reject them.

"I know you're spending more money on defense now, quite a bit more money, and that's a positive thing," Trump praised. And then added: "I think all we want is just a good relationship."

Trump was emphatically friendly during the meeting, complimented Merz on his good English and largely avoided potentially contentious issues. When it came to the important topics of the meeting - such as Ukraine and defense spending - he struck a conciliatory tone.

The Chancellor had won "a great election", said the Republican. The usually aggressive US President, who often stands out with provocations or derogatory comments about his counterpart, presented himself in a particularly tame manner. Referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, he said at one point: "I'm not friends with anyone." He then turned to Merz with a gesture and added: "We are friends."

Merz spoke mostly in Trump's native language and did not fail to express the Germans' respect and gratitude to the USA in every statement he made. "We know how much we owe you," he said. Sitting on the sofa opposite him were US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, who had humiliated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of the cameras at the end of February and demanded more gratitude from him. Vance now refrained from such provocations towards the German guest.

In his last speech, Merz called Trump the "key figure in the world" to end the war in Ukraine - Trump was happy to take note of this praise, even if it contained the expectation of the Europeans not to withdraw from the negotiations and hand Ukraine over to Russia.

Birth certificate from Trump's grandfather

The president likes to show off. Trump has decorated the previously soberly furnished Oval Office with an abundance of golden goblets, sculptures and medallions so that he can receive his state guests with the appropriate glitter in a quasi-monarchical pose.

Merz had tailored his gift for Trump to this, presenting it in a golden frame: A facsimile of the birth certificate of Trump's grandfather, who had been born on March 14, 1869 in Kallstadt, a wine-growing village in Rhineland-Palatinate. Like Merz, Trump's grandfather was called Friedrich when he was born. Later, after emigrating to the USA, he called himself Frederick Trump.

Merz presented the souvenir right at the beginning. The US President replied: "That's beautiful," Trump replied. "We're going to hang it up."

Perhaps the gift was also a belated way of making up for the mockery of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In 2019, she had snorted in front of the cameras during a meeting with Trump when Trump spoke of his German origins.

With material from the news agencies Dpa and Afp.