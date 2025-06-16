In the city of Zurich, around half of all eligible voters took part in the ballot in February 2022 - although there were big differences in the various neighborhoods and age groups. (symbolic image) Image: sda

In New York, the Democrats vote using a new system. It is not the first person who wins, but the person who has the most support.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In New York, the Democrats vote using the preferential voting system. Not only the first votes count, but also second and third choices.

Candidates with broad support have a better chance - even if they are not ahead at the beginning.

Initial tests in Switzerland show that the system could bring more fairness and motivate more people to vote. Show more

An exciting Democratic primary is about to take place in New York. The party is choosing its candidate for the next major election.

Right at the front of the race: Andrew Cuomo, the former governor with plenty of political experience, and Zohran Mamdani, an up-and-coming leftist from Queens. Cuomo is still narrowly ahead in most polls. But that can be deceptive - because New York has a special voting system that can quickly cause favorites to falter.

Not a cross, but a ranking list

Instead of just making a cross, voters draw up a ranking list of their favorites. Who is my first choice? Who would be okay in a pinch? This process is called ranked choice voting.

It works according to a simple principle: first, the first votes are counted: How many voters rank the person first? If no one has more than half, the name in last place is eliminated. Their votes are then passed on to the next person on the ballot paper. This continues until someone achieves an absolute majority.

Runde Cuomo Mamdani Garcia Keller Bemerkung 1 32 28 18 22 Niemand hat >50 % 2 34 (+2) 35 (+7) 19 (+1) 12 Keller fällt raus 3 36 (+2) 43 (+8) 21 (+2) — Noch niemand hat >50 % 4 39 (+3) 61 (+18) — — Mamdani gewinnt Runde 4 ✅ * Dieses Beispiel ist fiktiv und dient der Veranschaulichung. Zum Scrollen wischen → Runde 1 Cuomo: 32 Mamdani: 28 Garcia: 18 Keller: 22 Niemand hat über 50 % Runde 2 Cuomo: 34 (+2) Mamdani: 35 (+7) Garcia: 19 (+1) Keller: 12 Keller fällt raus Runde 3 Cuomo: 36 (+2) Mamdani: 43 (+8) Garcia: 21 (+2) Keller: — Noch niemand hat über 50 % Runde 4 Cuomo: 39 (+3) Mamdani: 61 (+18) Garcia: — Mamdani gewinnt Runde 4 ✅ * Dieses Beispiel ist fiktiv und dient der Veranschaulichung.

Whoever is often in second place can win

This means that not only the first vote counts. Those who often come second or third can also win in the end. This could play into Zohran Mamdani's hands.

Many see him as a good alternative - even if they put someone else in first place. Cuomo, on the other hand, is well-known but also controversial. Many would prefer to leave him off the list altogether.

If lesser-known candidates are eliminated in the course of the count, those who are considered by many to be at least "still acceptable" will benefit. Mamdani could therefore collect votes over several rounds - and end up at the top of the list, even though he was behind at the beginning.

People do not have to vote tactically

The system has a clear advantage: it does not force anyone to vote tactically. Anyone who prefers Mamdani can put him in first place without having to worry about "giving away" their vote. If he drops out, the vote simply counts for the next person on the list.

In the end, it is not the loudest who win, but those who meet with broad approval. Another advantage: the voting system motivates candidates to also recommend their competitors.

In Switzerland, too, consideration is being given to whether preferential voting would be a better solution - especially in major elections such as those for the Council of States. Today, two rounds of voting are often necessary.

Anyone who fails in the first round is out of luck - even if he or she suits many people in terms of content. As a result, many voters have to vote strategically.

Political parties have fewer chances

Those who vote honestly run the risk of "giving away" their vote. Ranked choice voting could solve this dilemma - and even make a second round of voting superfluous, according to the "Democracy Lab".

Initial tests have already been carried out, for example in the 2023 Council of States elections or the 2024 cantonal elections in Basel-Stadt. The results of a survey show that The new system could produce different winners. In the Council of States elections, for example, it emerged that the previous SP incumbent, Eva Herzog, would have missed out on an absolute majority.

Comparison of the real election (majoritarian election with four candidates; left-hand side) with majoritarian election with ten candidates (right-hand side) Demokratielabor

Almost half of the otherwise election-weary population would take part if they were allowed to name several candidates in order. Many regular voters also want the new procedure. It would better reflect their political preferences - without any tactical calculations.